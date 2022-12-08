'New Cold War': GOP lawmaker sounds the alarm on growing threats from China

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., explained why the U.S. needs to move with a sense of urgency to protect American interests from Chinese Communist Party (CCP) threats Thursday on "Special Report."

"We're in the early stages of a new Cold War. And owing to a combination of complacency and corruption, it's not obvious that we are going to win. We need to inject a sense of urgency into our effort," he told host Bret Baier.

Gallagher was tapped by House Speaker-elect Kevin McCarthy to lead a select committee focusing on cyber, trade and military threats from the CCP.

The Marine veteran, first elected to Congress in 2016, said the China Select Committee will explain what the U.S. is up against and develop plans to confront threats to national security.

"As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment," McCarthy said in a statement.

Gallagher added his predecessor, Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, tried getting his Democratic colleagues to join the Committee, but they refused.

"We want this to be a bipartisan effort. We want the Democrats to nominate serious, sober people to participate because defending America from Chinese Communist Party aggression should not be a partisan thing," he said.

Host Bret Baier noted there have been House Select Committees on China before and questioned how this one will be different.

"The last public report was back in 1999," Baier said. "We are now 23 years later; what has changed?"

"What’s changed is the Chinese Communist Party is much more powerful. And Xi Jinping is much more powerful than his predecessors," Gallagher responded.

"I mean, look what is happening with TikTok right now. TikTok is on the cusp of becoming the most dominant media company in America."

The congressman warned against using the popular social media app, saying it gives the CCP the ability to compile and track information on user trends even when the app is not in use.

"All parents, I would urge them to get their kid off of this app before it's too late," he said.