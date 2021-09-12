Glenn Kessler mocked for praising NYC's 'impressive' vaccine mandate: 'Buzz off'

Social media users mocked the Washington Post's Glenn Kessler for praising New York City's strict vaccination mandates as "impressive," with many wondering if he'd say the same about voter ID measures.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in August that New York City residents would be required to show proof of vaccination for some restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues.

"If you’re vaccinated, that’s gonna open up to you, you can open the door," de Blasio said. "If you’re unvaccinated you will not be able to participate in many things. It’s time for people to see vaccination as necessary to living a good, full, and healthy life."

After spending a weekend in the Big Apple with the mandate in full effect, it sounded like Kessler didn't want to leave.

NYC TO BE FIRST IN NATION TO REQUIRE PROOF OF VACCINATION FOR INDOOR RESTAURANTS, GYMS, SHOWS

"I have spent a weekend in New York City and it’s impressive how serious they are about vaccination," Kessler tweeted Sunday. "You cannot enter a bar, restaurant or museum without your vaccine card and ID carefully checked."

"Think you're confusing the word ‘impressive’ with ‘terrifying,’" Grabien editor Tom Elliott tweeted.

NEW YORKERS REACT TO BIDEN'S VACCINE MANDATE: ‘IT’S GOING AGAINST EVERYBODY'S WILL'

Several others asked Kessler if his logic applied to voter ID laws, which left-leaning media have often rejected as racist or a form of voter suppression.

"I thought requiring ID for anything was racist?" the Media Research Center's Nicholas Fondacaro wrote.

Vaccine mandates have reached the federal level too. Last Thursday, Joe President Biden announced a new rule forcing employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. Republicans pushed back on the announcement, with some, like Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., deeming it unconstitutional.