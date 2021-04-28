Glenn Greenwald hammers CNN's glowing coverage of Cuomo amid latest bombshell in nursing home scandal

Glenn Greenwald took aim at CNN's glowing pandemic coverage of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latest developments in the nursing home scandal.

The New York Times ran a bombshell report on Wednesday outlining damning details in the Cuomo administration's effort to deliberately block the release data of COVID nursing home deaths, which the Times had tied to the release of the governor's book that touted his "leadership" during the pandemic.

Greenwald took to Twitter and recapped how the pro-Cuomo network treated the now scandal-plagued governor.

"Andrew Cuomo was hiding death counts in nursing homes and defrauding the public at far greater levels than previously known, at the same time that CNN was putting him on air to be heralded as a great and inspiring leader by his own brother, a CNN host," Greenwald tweeted, alluding to the series of interviews "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor Chris Cuomo held with the governor before he was swept in controversy.

"CNN's host not only aided his brother, the Governor, defraud the public by abusing CNN's airwaves to [propagandize] for him, but Chris Cuomo himself is at the center of a scandal: his brother abused state resource to give him special COVID treatment," Greenwald explained.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist continued, "CNN has refused to cover the scandal involving Gov. Cuomo's misuse of state funds to direct special treatment to his brother, their host, at the expense of needier sick people. To the contrary, they *defended* it. How come people don't trust the media? Why does nobody watch CNN?"

CNN's past and present coverage of the embattled governor has become problematic for the network. There was very little coverage of the nursing home scandal as it brewed in the early months of the pandemic as Cuomo ordered assisted-living facilities to accept COVID-positive patients, which critics say fueled the spike in senior deaths in the Empire State.

Instead of pressing the governor on this controversial order, Chris Cuomo largely praised his brother's leadership, cracked jokes, and even performed prop comedy.

However, after the governor was accused by a growing number of women of sexual misconduct, the CNN anchor told his viewers he "obviously" cannot cover his brother.

Additionally, Chris Cuomo himself was swept up in his brother's scandals after it was revealed that he and other family members received prioritized COVID tests in the early months of the pandemic as ordinary New Yorkers struggled.

Meanwhile, the other CNN anchors have offered inconsistent coverage of Gov. Cuomo's political woes over the past several months. More recently, the pro-Cuomo network completely avoided the latest scandals that emerged over the course of a week, including a ninth accuser, details of the Cuomo administration's VIP treatment on COVID testing, and the controversy surrounding his pandemic memoir that touted his "leadership."