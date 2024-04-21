Gigi Hadid's father apologizes for racist, homophobic messages to Democratic lawmaker

Mohamed Hadid, father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, apologized for several incendiary comments made to New York Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres on Saturday.

The New York Post reported that the millionaire real estate developer sent Torres multiple direct messages from his verified Instagram account that accused the congressman of being a "slave to whites" over his ongoing support for Israel after the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

"You worse than the rats of New York sewage system. They have bigger brains than you. You might get a job as bouncer at gay bar," Hadid wrote.

"Make sure you dress as KKK to hide that ugly gray colored face of yours," he added. "I know about Bronx."

Another message read, "You are just unusual Black and colorful mouth for Israeli and AIPAC and looking for payday of over 500K."

Torres, who became one of the first openly gay African American members of Congress in 2021, later commented on the story in an X post on Sunday, criticizing Hadid for slinging "racist rhetoric."

"For the thought crime of supporting Israel in the wake of October 7th, I have been the target of racist rhetoric from Mohamed Hadid. If you have the audacity to be a person of color AND Pro-Israel, you become fair game for racist hate and harassment," Torres wrote.

After the story was published, Hadid later released an apology for his words but stood by attacking Torres as a "shill" for defending Israel.

"I need to apologize. Not for the anger I feel but for the words I used to express that anger. I intended to express how Mr. Torres is a shill being used by Israel. A state that not only mistreats Black and brown people but pinkwashes their atrocities using their projected gay rights as a shield for their human rights violations," Hadid wrote.

"My feeling after 76 years of being a refugee from the country where I and my ancestors were born and watching a genocide unfold are at an all time high," Hadid continued. "I am watching United State politicians work as AIPAC messengers of genocide."

"I used the wrong words to express this anger but the anger is warranted. To send Black and brown and other marginalized communities to do the dirty work of two countries who have never respected them is wrong. I apologize to my community for directing the conversation to this, and even for a minute away from Palestine. All eyes on Palestine. Free Palestine," he concluded.

In a comment to the New York Post, Torres attacked Hadid’s latest comments as insincere and "fraudulent."

"The so-called apology is as fraudulent as the man himself. Mr. Hadid has been unmasked as a rabid racist to the core, and his pitiful attempt at a ‘mea culpa’ is fooling no one," Torres said.

Torres' office referred to this comment when responding to Fox News Digital.

A few days after the deadly Oct. 7 attack against Israel, Hadid referred to Israeli Prime Minister as "the new Hitler of modern times."

"This was never about Hamas. This to create the new graveyard to 2.5 million Palestinians .. the new Hitler of modern times," he wrote under an ABC News post reporting that "Israel cuts off Gaza in ‘total siege.’"

