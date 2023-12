Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

New York Democrat Rep. Ritchie Torres said he wouldn't back down from supporting Israel after activists appeared to vandalize his office on Christmas Day.

Torres, who represents the Bronx in New York City, posted a photo of his office covered in red paint with a baby doll lying in a makeshift manger.

"On Christmas Day, anti-Israel extremists vandalized my Bronx Office with red paint, symbolizing blood. Covered in ‘blood’ is a doll meant to symbolize Jesus, whom the vandals describe as a ‘Palestinian child messiah,’" he wrote on X on December 26.

"The escalation in intimidation and incitement against Members of Congress feels like it is heading in a dangerous direction. I, for one, will not be intimidated," he pledged.

DEMOCRATIC REP. TORRES SAYS ILHAN OMAR'S POLICIES WOULD LEAD TO MORE DEAD ISRAELIS AND PALESTINIANS

The Bronx Palestine Solidarity Committee appeared to take credit for the crime on social media.

"We would like to thank Ritchie Torres for articulating so well that the Christian messiah Jesus who was born in Bethlehem is essentially a 'Palestinian child messiah,'" the group wrote on Instagram.

"Also, ALL our homies are anti-Israel! It is NOT extreme to resist colonial occupation and genocide. P.S. Ritchie you forgot to include the sign," the activists' account mocked.



NEW YORK DEM LAWMAKER SPEAKS OUT AGAINST ‘DEEPENING ROT OF ANTISEMITISM’ IN COLLEGES AFTER CORNELL THREATS

Torres has drawn attacks from his progressive colleagues for backing Israel's right to defend itself after the October 7 Hamas terror attack.

In November, he told The New York Times he was on a "mission" to stop the far-left wing of his party from pushing out Democrats who stand for Israel.

"I do worry that the next generation is increasingly indoctrinated with anti-Israel hate so virulent that it renders them indifferent to the coldblooded murder of Jews in Israel," he told the paper.

Anti-Israel activists have also targeted the home of Washington state Democrat Rep. Adam Smith and the office of California Republican Rep. David Valadao.

Valadao posted a picture of his Hanford, California, office covered in "Murdered by Israel" posters and fake blood on Nov. 27.

"This morning, my Hanford office was vandalized by anti-Israel protestors. I strongly support the right to peaceful protest, but violence and vandalism are never acceptable. In a democracy, harassment and intimidation is not how you make your voice heard," Rep. Valadao posted on X.

Rep. Ritchie Torres's office did not immediately return a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Stepheny Price and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.