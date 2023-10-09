Gigi Hadid’s father calls Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ‘new Hitler of modern times’

Famous model Gigi Hadid’s father called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "the new Hitler of modern times."

Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid posted on Instagram a photo of Netanyahu with a caption above stating, "Netanyahu: Hitler didn’t want to kill jews, he killed because a Muslim told him to do so."

"The worst lie in history," Hadid wrote above the picture.

Another Instagram post shows Hadid sharing an ABC News post reporting that "Israel cuts off Gaza in ‘total siege.’"

Hadid added his own commentary calling the Israel prime minister "the new Hitler."

"This was never about Hamas. This to create the new graveyard to 2.5 million Palestinians .. the new Hitler of modern times," he wrote.

Hadid did not immediately respond for comment.

Hadid’s comments came after his daughter faced criticism for comparing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last year.

The model announced that she would be donating her Fashion Week earnings to Ukrainians.

"I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine," Hadid, 26, wrote on Instagram.

"Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the [sic] end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE."

Immediately, the model was hit with criticism for the comparison, which was also shared in an Instagram post by Vogue.

"I am absolutely appalled that Vogue Magazine posted this today with Gigi Hadid where she compares the Ukrainians to Palestine," activist and influencer Elizabeth Savetsky shared in an Instagram Reel where she dove into three reasons Hadid should not compare the two conflicts.

"No. 1: Ukraine does not pose a threat to Russia like Hamas-led Palestine does to Israel," Savetsky said. "No. 2: Ukrainians do not target civilians with rockets and suicide bombings. No. 3: Palestinian leaders have rejected peace proposals for a sovereign Palestinian state on multiple occasions."

Savetsky called Hadid's comments "extremely dangerous for Jews all over the world because when celebrities like Gigi Hadid paint Israel as oppressive there are antisemitic attacks globally."

Israeli actress and book author Noa Tishby shared on her Instagram that Hadid is "hijacking the Russian invasion of Ukraine to promote propaganda about Israel."

Despite the pledge from the mother of one, commentators replied to the Instagram post in which Hadid is seen smiling and waving to bystanders in an image taken by renowned photographer Phil Oh.

"How can you compare between Israel and Russia?!," reads one comment. "Shame on Vogue for giving the stage for such lies!!"

Detractors of Vogue's social media post came out in a fury — and many said they would be hitting the unfollow button on the fashion magazine account.

Vogue has since edited its caption to remove the mention of Palestine.

Meanwhile, a Vogue source told Page Six that the magazine "condemns anti-Semitism," and that the Instagram post was "directly quoting [Hadid]" and has since "been updated."

