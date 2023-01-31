Gianno Caldwell unloads on Lori Lightfoot partying in Chicago streets: 'Dancing on my brother's grave'

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell, whose brother was gunned down in Chicago last year, condemned Mayor Lori Lightfoot Tuesday for dancing in a parade while families struggle to pay funeral costs for victims of the city's violence. Caldwell told "The Faulkner Focus" that the only solace he can take in the situation is the chance Lightfoot will be ousted in the city's upcoming mayoral election.

LORI LIGHTFOOT RIPPED FOR DANCING IN STREET AS CRIME SOARS

GIANNO CALDWELL: I take great offense to this. My brother, my baby brother Christian, was murdered on June 24th last year in Chicago. And what I just witnessed in that video with that mayor right there was her dancing on my brother's grave. There are so many victims of violent crime in the city of Chicago. So many people who don't even know how to pay for a funeral because they're so costly. How dare her to do that to those families? It is ridiculous. Beyond measure. The only solace that I can take from this moment is the fact that she may not be mayor in the next two months. That is all.