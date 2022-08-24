No arrests 2 months after Chicago murder of Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell's brother: 'A web of misery'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two months after Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell's 18-year-old brother was murdered in Chicago, authorities have not made any arrests.

His brother, Christian, was one of three victims shot on the night of June 24 on the 11400 block of S. Vincennes Ave — the other two of whom were wounded, according to the Chicago Police Department. The other victims, a 31-year-old male and 25-year-old female, were unknown to Christian, who was out with friends at the time.

"It's been two months of hell. … As I think about it and reflect, I'm about to be in tears," Caldwell told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. "I still can't believe my little brother was murdered. I think about him every day. I get calls from family members who just call me to cry … on a regular basis."

Caldwell said his goal right now is to "get justice" for Christian and use his platform "for justice for other victims of crime that has occurred in Chicago," but he added later that waiting for answers in his brother's case is "a web of misery."

"I'm turning this pain into purpose because that is the only choice that I have right now," an emotional Caldwell said on the two-month anniversary of his brother's death. "[He] was like my son. So, the only thing that keeps me focused and level-headed is the work. That's the only thing that keeps me from spiraling."

He added that his family will only be able to properly grieve once they know the perpetrator in Christian's murder will serve time.

After the shooting on June 24, an unidentified male offender entered a black sedan and fled the scene eastbound after the shooting, according to CPD. The Department has not shared any further updates since the incident occurred, but sources have told Fox News that there is a possible suspect who has not been arrested yet.

"I'm hopeful the Chicago police are working hard on it," Caldwell said.

The Fox News analyst encouraged others whose loved ones have been killed in Chicago to reach out to him directly on social media.

"Reach out to me, and we'll look to shed light …. There are so many victims on a daily and very consistent basis in the city of Chicago, I obviously won't be able to reach everyone, but this is the ball game now. This is my new mission in life because my brother was murdered. Now, I feel like I have no choice," he said.

Caldwell and his brother were two of nine siblings who grew up poor in Chicago. He has repeatedly criticized the city's "soft-on-crime" policies that allow repeat offenders back on the streets. Born in 2004, Christian was the youngest of the nine siblings and had just turned 18 this year. Caldwell previously told Fox News Digital that Christian and his other younger brothers are more like his sons since Caldwell is the father figure in their lives.

"You get the opportunity — after having come from poverty, mom addicted to drugs, and a lot of drugs and a lot of misery — and you get to the No. 1 cable news network in the country, it's nothing but a blessing in my eyes. … So, why not use what I've been blessed with for the benefit and the good of other people?" Caldwell concluded.

Christian was remembered for his smile, his love for his friends and family, as well as his interest in sports, video games and music.

The 18-year-old's family buried him in Oak Park Cemetery in July.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact 800-535-STOP or the CPD hotline at 833-408-0069. Tipsters can also email TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.