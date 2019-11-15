Gianno Caldwell: Most Trump supporters wish he would stop tweeting

Trump supporters think the president should lay off Twitter, according to Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell.

"A lot of folks ... feel very good about what Trump has accomplished. The No. 1 thing that I've heard though, was, 'I wish he would just stop doing that thing on Twitter,"' Caldwell said on Fox Nation.

"Even conservatives," he continued, "even though he has a 95 percent approval rating within the conservative party, conservatives are having issues with his tweets because they're distracting."

Trump adopted the platform as a means of directly communicating with the American people. Not known to hold back, his Twitter account -- which currently holds 66.8 M followers -- has attracted worldwide attention since the 2016 campaign.

Now considered official presidential statements, Trump uses the platform to circumvent the mainstream media, connecting directly with citizens and leaders across the country.

While many are opposed to the president's use of Twitter, which often features name-calling and inflammatory statements, he remains among the platform's most popular users.

Last month, Democratic hopeful Kamala Harris put pressure on Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey to "do something" about Trump's account.

"Hey, @jack, Time to do something about this," Harris wrote.

She also urged Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren to join her in demanding that Twitter suspend Trump’s account as ”a matter of safety and corporate accountability."

“I would urge you to join me because here we have Donald Trump, who has 65 million Twitter followers and is using that platform as the president of the United States to openly intimidate witnesses, to threaten witnesses, to obstruct justice,” Harris said during a primary presidential debate.

Founder of the FiveThirtyEight website, Nate Silver, fired back on Twitter, defending the president's use of the platform.

"Hey, @jack. As a journalist I think Trump's tweets are extremely newsworthy and I'm happy that you've given the President of the United States a platform to communicate in a direct and unfiltered way with the public," he tweeted.

Silver's response drew criticism from many, including other reporters who seemed to side with Harris on the issue, before Twitter eventually put the matter to rest.

“We focus on the language of reported Tweets and do not attempt to determine all potential interpretations of the content or its intent,” Twitter said, calling the actions of world leaders on Twitter “largely new ground and unprecedented.”

In January 2018, the company responded to calls to shut down Trump's account saying, “blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets, would hide important information people should be able to see and debate,” Twitter said.

“It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions.”

Co-host of the Fox Nation show Tom Shillue disagreed with Caldwell's statement that conservatives largely oppose the president's Twitter usage, and even encouraged Trump to "tone it up."

"I disagree with that...I could have him tone it up a little bit because ... I've been hearing this since he started ... 'Oh, I like the president, he's got to calm down with the tweets ... He's not gonna," Shillue said. "So I say, stop saying it, and ... embrace it."

"It's hilarious," he continued. "I think we have gotten used to it. The only people who haven't gotten used to it...aside from the Trump haters, it's these kinds of...old line conservatives who think there's a way to sell conservatism...that way stinks," Shillue said.

While Caldwell acknowledged a double standard from Democrats who use similar rhetoric without backlash, he did call for the president to tone it down.

"We are leaders in this movement," he said, "and I think it's important to calm it down a little bit."

