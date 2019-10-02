Nate Silver cops backlash for defending Trump's Twitter account after Kamala Harris called for its suspension

The founder of the Five Thirty-Eight website, Nate Silver, was on the receiving end of some negative tweets Wednesday after he defended President Trump's right to have a Twitter account.

Silver, a well-known pollster, defended the president's use of the platform after 2020 Democratic hopeful Kamala Harris put pressure on Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey to "do something" about Trump's account.

"Hey, @jack, Time to do something about this," Harris wrote on Tuesday.

Silver responded and also tagged Dorsey, saying the president should have an open line of communication with the American people.

TRUMP IN TWITTER BATTLE WITH SCARAMUCCI, SAYING HE'D DO ANYTHING TO STAY IN SPOTLIGHT

"Hey, @jack. As a journalist I think Trump's tweets are extremely newsworthy and I'm happy that you've given the President of the United States a platform to communicate in a direct and unfiltered way with the public," he tweeted.

However, Silver's response drew criticism from many — including other reporters who seemed to side with Harris on the issue.

The comments came after Fox News' Greg Gutfeld criticized Harris for her calls to have Trump's Twitter activity looked into on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She's not going to help herself by 'de-tweeting' Trump. If anything, that might help him," Gutfeld said on "The Five."