Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Donald Trump
Published

Nate Silver cops backlash for defending Trump's Twitter account after Kamala Harris called for its suspension

By Nick Givas | Fox News
close
Trump firing back as Democrats push impeachment inquiryVideo

Trump firing back as Democrats push impeachment inquiry

Doubles down on calls to identify whistleblower; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.'

The founder of the Five Thirty-Eight website, Nate Silver, was on the receiving end of some negative tweets Wednesday after he defended President Trump's right to have a Twitter account.

Silver, a well-known pollster, defended the president's use of the platform after 2020 Democratic hopeful Kamala Harris put pressure on Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey to "do something" about Trump's account.

"Hey, @jack, Time to do something about this," Harris wrote on Tuesday.

Silver responded and also tagged Dorsey, saying the president should have an open line of communication with the American people.

TRUMP IN TWITTER BATTLE WITH SCARAMUCCI, SAYING HE'D DO ANYTHING TO STAY IN SPOTLIGHT

Trump says Schiff's parody of the Ukraine transcript should be 'treasonous'Video

"Hey, @jack. As a journalist I think Trump's tweets are extremely newsworthy and I'm happy that you've given the President of the United States a platform to communicate in a direct and unfiltered way with the public," he tweeted.

However, Silver's response drew criticism from many — including other reporters who seemed to side with Harris on the issue.

The comments came after Fox News' Greg Gutfeld criticized Harris for her calls to have Trump's Twitter activity looked into on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She's not going to help herself by 'de-tweeting' Trump. If anything, that might help him," Gutfeld said on "The Five."

Nick Givas is a reporter with Fox News. You can find him on Twitter at @NGivasDC.