Geraldo Rivera: It's almost like Chuck Schumer is jealous of Pelosi's impeachment notoriety

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's comments on two Supreme Court justices show he's jealous of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's spotlight during the impeachment inquiry, said Fox News correspondent-at-large, Geraldo Rivera.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" Friday morning with hosts Pete Hegseth, Jedediah Bila, and Steve Doocy, Rivera said he thought Schumer's behavior this week was "thuggish."

"I am appalled by his bald-faced attack on specific Supreme Court justices," he stated, arguing that it seemed like the New York senator was trying to create headlines.

Schumer's initial comments -- which drew a sharp rebuke from Republicans and Democrats alike -- came as the Supreme Court deliberated a high-profile Louisiana abortion decision on Wednesday.

"I want to tell you, [Neil] Gorsuch. I want to tell you, [Brett] Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!" Schumer warned. "You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Chief Justice John Roberts later responded to Schumer, calling his rhetoric "irresponsible" and "dangerous."

Rivera said that while he knows abortion rights are a highly "emotional" and "personal" topic, Schumer's threats and "obvious blatant [attacks]" against justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch were reprehensible.

"Come on, where do you stop?" he asked. "You're going to give out their addresses next? You're going to attack their family? You're going to become Antifa, Senator Schumer?"

"This is appalling," he told the "Friends" hosts. "It's almost like he's jealous that Nancy Pelosi got all the publicity during impeachment and the Senate and his minority status was left out and he played second banana and now he's trying to catch up."

"It's really distasteful, you know, to do it on the steps of the Supreme Court is an attack on the separation of powers that are sanctioned and the Constitution of the United States, and shame on Chuck Schumer for that appalling lack of good manners," he admonished.