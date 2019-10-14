Geraldo Rivera: Democrats can't match 'master performer' Trump

"The Five" discussed Monday whether or not Democrats are underestimating President Trump and his ability to connect with voters. Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera made the case that the president's Friday rally showed that he will be "formidable."

"I'm telling you no Democrat could match that enthusiasm, even with Beyonce they couldn't get their kind of a crowd and keep that crowd for as long as he did," Geraldo said Monday. "He had them spellbound. He is a master performer."

Trump slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during a Friday night rally in Louisiana, saying "Nancy Pelosi hates the United States of America."

Trump also attacked Biden and his son Hunter Biden over their Ukrainian business dealings, accusing the media of covering up potential Biden corruption and complaining that if any of his children were similarly accused, the media wouldn't call the allegations unsubstantiated — "They would be saying, 'Where's the nearest cell?'"

Rivera said that Democrats should expect a strong opponent in Trump.

"I think that watching him and then weighing him against the candidates on the Democratic side, you know there's plenty of issues against the president. Don't get me wrong," Rivera said. "But in terms of sheer exuberance and power of his personality, he's gonna be extremely formidable."

Co-host Judge Jeannine Pirro also weighed in saying Democrats can't do what Trump does and that's why the party has pursued impeachment.

"The Dems are petrified because the enthusiasm that the president garners is unparalleled. No one can do what he does and so they can talk until the cows come home," Pirro said. "Nothing's going to change and that's why they have to impeach him to beat him."

