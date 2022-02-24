Gen. Keane warns Russia's war on Ukraine will embolden China: 'What Xi sees is weakness'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) said Vladimir Putin will eventually facilitate a regime change in Ukraine. On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, he warned of the broader consequences of Russia's invasion, noting that it will embolden Iranian and Chinese leaders who will perceive weakness in Western countries that didn't deter Putin.

GEN. JACK KEANE: The military objective is pretty clear, and that is his operational commanders have been assigned an objective to defeat the Ukraine military. ... They're going to be assigned key terrain objectives to seize and to hold as part of the military operation. That's routine. And then the last one is they're going to facilitate a regime change and eventually that we will see that unfold before our eyes. He's got a lot of options to deal with that. I'm sure he's got a set plan in play and how he intends to accomplish that. But he can call audibles in relation to that. That's what we see in front of us. And certainly the consequences of this for Europe, for the world writ large because nothing happens in isolation anymore.

Obviously, as we have said so many times, the result of the Afghan debacle. It had residual effects, emboldened our adversaries. We've seen it here with this incursion, and military all full-out invasion is more accurate description. And this will have that kind of residual impact to and embolden the Iranians, for sure, as they're going forward. … And certainly President Xi is looking at. While he publicly has not endorsed what Putin is doing, he hasn't condemned it either. They're talking about negotiations, a middle road approach. But you can bet that he is looking at this and what he sees is weakness in the West and how that can advantage him in terms of his national objectives as well.

