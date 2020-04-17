Gen. Jack Keane: China's actions are 'backfiring' as COVID-19 upends the world economy

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

China's secretive and predatory actions are backfiring as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the world's economy, Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane said Friday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Brian Kilmeade, Keane argued that the East Asian power player's paranoia has always surrounded their public image -- particularly the domestic image from their own people -- which is what he believes drives them to lie, deceive, and instigate disinformation campaigns to shift blame away from them.

"This time this is all backfiring on them and the world is reassessing their relationship with China," he said. "This administration already did this when they published their national security strategy back in December 2017. I think this is the direction we are moving in."

Keane told Kilmeade that the idea the United States and the world "had to cooperate with China" because of their market of 1.6 billion people and extremely big economy was a largely unspoken rule -- until now.

"But, given what has taken place in the world in the last number of years with this aggressive behavior under President Xi...and now I think other countries are going to see it, that China is much more than just a competitor," he remarked. "They are a predator -- economically, geopolitically, militarily -- while conducting massive cyber espionage to steal property, intellectual property, and massive disinformation campaigns."

"Therefore, the policy shift, Brian, is the confrontation and containment. And, I think the rest of the world will see that and, hopefully, the United States will be able to partner with them as we have with the countries in the Western Pacific and actually work towards those ends," Keane added.

"Wanting to confront China when their maligned behavior gets aggressive and willingness to contain what they are doing," he concluded. "Because they want to dominate the world and replace the United States."