Dr. Michael Baden: What the Gabby Petito autopsy will tell us

Authorities say a body found in Grand Teton National Park is likely the remains of Gabby Petito. An autopsy will soon determine whether there were "any signs of violence," said forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden on "Fox & Friends" Monday. Authorities stated the investigation is still ongoing, noting that the body has yet to be 100% positively identified.

DR. MICHAEL BADEN: The autopsy … should tell us whether there were any signs of violence or if possibly the death is natural or if they need to do toxicology to find out if there's any medication or drugs involved. But it sounds very ominous for both parties, unfortunately.

I think that police are treating this as if it were a homicide. They may have a lot more information than we have. But the autopsy will find if there's any violence, if there's any injury. Now, because an injury, a blunt force injury, is it a fall, is it because she was struck with a rock or something? That they can tell from the autopsy. The kind of concern that a medical examiner would have here is a possibility of neck compression or strangulation as being one of the things to be looked for. But another thing to be looked for, is, could it be an overdose of a drug that was taken unwittingly or intentionally?

And then the body just left there, missing about 25 days at least. So there's a lot of decomposition, but that shouldn't interfere with determining the cause of death.

