Shannon Bream reacts to Walmart gun crackdown: 'They have such a presence in the heartland'

Fox News’ Shannon Bream said on Wednesday that Walmart stopping gun and ammunition sales at its stores is an "interesting" move by the big box chain due to its widespread presence across America.

“They’re in towns and cities all over the place,” Bream told Dana Perino on “The Daily Briefing.” “For a lot of people, especially in more rural areas, they are the one place you can go get groceries, and prescriptions, and household goods ... They have such a presence in the heartland."

WALMART TO STOP ALASKA HANDGUN SALES, END SALES OF SHORT-BARREL RIFLE AND HANDGUN AMMO NATIONWIDE; NRA HITS BACK

Walmart is set to end sales of handguns in Alaska and will discontinue the sale of short-barrel rifle and handgun ammunition in stores nationwide, its president and CEO announced Tuesday afternoon.

The changes will reduce Walmart’s market share of ammunition to between six and nine percent from around 20 percent, according to the announcement. About half of Walmart's approximately 5,000 U.S. stores sell firearms.

DEBRA MESSING RESPONDS TO TRUMP'S TWITTER JAB WITH A CALL FOR GUN CONTROL: 'NOW THAT I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION'

The announcement came three days after a mass shooting killed seven people in Odessa, Texas. Four weeks earlier, a gunman killed 22 people and wounded 24 others inside at Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

“I think among a lot of American families who see Walmart as one of their brands and it may be the best thing in town, they may not have any options whether they want to boycott or not,” Bream said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walmart has also asked that customers no longer openly carry firearms into its stores or Sam’s Clubs in states where so-called "open carry" is permitted unless law enforcement authorized it. However, McMillon noted that the store wouldn’t change its policy and approach regarding concealed-carry permits.

Fox News' Russell Cosby and The Associated Press contributed to this report.