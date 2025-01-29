Behind the scenes of ‘FOX & Friends’: Hosts give rare insider access on FOX Nation

For the first time, viewers can get a behind-the-scenes look at America’s #1 cable morning show, "FOX & Friends."

The new FOX Nation documentary, "Behind the Scenes: FOX & Friends," takes audiences through nearly three decades of early mornings, evolving hairstyles, and the camaraderie that keeps the show going strong.

"It goes through the history of 'FOX & Friends.' You see our many hairstyles over the last, almost 30 years. It’s great," longtime co-host Steve Doocy remarked.

The 40-minute special offers an intimate look at the hosts, producers, and crew who make America’s mornings brighter.

And, as Doocy revealed, caffeine plays a starring role.

"A lot of people say, ‘How do you do it every morning? You get up so early,’" he said. "'FOX & Friends’ runs on Dunkin.’"

From 6 to 9 a.m., "FOX & Friends" continues to dominate the morning cable news ratings, holding the top spot for 23 consecutive years.

With 1.2 million daily viewers, including 164,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic, the show’s staying power is undeniable.

Through old clips and never-before-seen footage, the documentary takes a trip down memory lane, back before "Fox & Friends" even had its now-iconic name.

"It used to be called Fox Express," "FOX & Friends First" co-host Carley Shimkus revealed.

"It was, in the very beginning, and it was like a newsreel where we’d talk about the news of the day in 15-mintutes," Doocy added.

Original host Brian Kilmeade, who’s been there from the start, recalled just how much the show has evolved.

"In the beginning, there were no rules … The target was written in pencil," he said.

Doocy agreed, reminiscing about the early days when the show had no script.

"In the very beginning, it started out at about 4:30am, 5 o’clock, the producers would come in, and they’d go ‘Ok, what do you want to talk about?’ We’d come up with three things, and so on a single card we’d write down those three things, and over two hours we’d just talk."

The documentary captures the trials and triumphs of keeping a live morning show running for nearly three decades, all while showcasing how the hosts — and their wardrobes — have changed since the ‘90s. It takes you through Fox offices, the green room, and even FOX News meteorologist Janice Dean’s 20 years of coats.

And if you ask Steve Doocy how he feels about the documentary? "It’s so good!"

"Behind the Scenes: FOX & Friends" is now streaming on FOX Nation.