Fox News Digital surpasses CNN in multiplatform unique visitors for first time ever

February 2024 marked a historic month for Fox News Digital as it surpassed CNN in multiplatform unique visitors for the first time ever.

The latest data from Comscore showed Fox News Digital leading all news organization in total digital multiplatform unique visitors, topping 115 million, while CNN reached 111 million. Year over year, Fox News Digital saw a whopping 18% surge from February 2023 in the key metric while CNN was down 6% in the same time period.

Fox News Digital continued its dominance in both total multiplatform views and multiplatform minutes over all news organizations last month. Fox News Digital led with 1.6 billion multiplatform views, besting CNN's 1.2 billion and The New York Times' 1.5 billion.

Fox News Digital trounced the competition in multiplatform minutes reaching a stunning 3.1 billion multiplatform minutes in February, dwarfing CNN's 1.8 billion and the Times' 1.5 billion.

FoxBusiness.com also drove total multiplatform views with 161 million, defeating CNN Business and Bloomberg.com.

Additionally, Fox News maintained its status as the most engaged news brand on social media. February marked Fox News' 114th consecutive month at the top with 23.9 million total social interactions according to Emplifi. 5.7 million of those interactions came from Facebook, 16 million from Instagram and 2.2 million from X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fox News also surpassed 189 million views on YouTube, according to Shareablee.

February marked a busy month for news. Some of the biggest headlines stemmed from the release of former Special Counsel Robert Hur's report which put a spotlight on President Biden's mental acuity.

The biggest cultural newsmaker was Taylor Swift, whose presence dominated this year's Super Bowl with her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers in a nailbiting overtime. Swift later took home the top prize at the Grammy Awards, winning Album of the Year.