Fox News stars battle for holiday supremacy in Christmas game show competition

The Fox News family is bringing fun and games back to Fox Nation this Christmas season.

"The Great Christmas Showdown" returns for a fourth time to Fox Nation for the holidays, with this year's laugh-out-loud edition now streaming.

Host Tom Shillue is joined by many popular Fox News personalities, including Jimmy Failla, Carley Shimkus, Kennedy, Todd Piro and more as they split into two teams and duke it out in a variety of activities fit for the holiday spirit.

In the first segment of the show, the teams debate hot-button holiday-themed questions, like whether Ebenezer Scrooge or George Bailey from the classic film "It's A Wonderful Life" would be a better president.

Another question posed to the contestants was which animated holiday world they would rather live in, either "A Charlie Brown Christmas" or "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

In another segment, the Fox News personalities are tested on their knowledge of historic holiday tunes in "Finish That Carol!"

The contestants hilariously attempt to sing along with authentic carolers and recite the correct lyrics to each song.

In the final segment, the two teams pick cards that have Christmas-themed phrases on them, and must act out the word in front of their peers to make them guess what it is. From "snowball fight" to "Seven Fishes," the contestants take part in a laughter-filled version of Charades.

Also throughout the show, Abby Hornacek tours Fox News' New York office to interview other top TV personalities like Jesse Watters, Bill Hemmer, Stuart Varney, Emily Compagno, Brian Brenberg on holiday traditions, including gift-giving and office parties.

To join in on this annual tradition, the 2025 edition of "The Great Christmas Showdown" is now streaming on Fox Nation, alongside other timely shows like "A Dollywood Christmas" and new episodes of "The Saints," directed by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

New subscribers can take advantage of a special offer that starts plans at $2.99 a month.

