First responders create trophies that will be given out at Friday's Fox Nation Patriot Awards

Fox Nation will hold its second annual Patriot Awards in a virtual setting Friday at 8 p.m. ET to showcase some of America's unsung heroes who have shown steadfast dedication to their country.

The recipients will be presented with handcrafted awards designed by Andy Muzzy and David Burton, active firefighters and co-owners of Firehouse Designs.

FOX NATION TO HOST SECOND ANNUAL PATRIOT AWARDS HONORING EVERYDAY AMERICAN HEROES

"We toyed with few things, but what we came up with is kind of what you'd see if you encase an American flag, but our flag is made of fire hose," Muzzy and Burton told "Fox & Friends."

"This whole process has been exciting for us and we're very excited to see the recipient actually hold our awards."

Throughout the evening, select patriots will be honored in a number of categories, including The Everyday Patriot, Most Valuable Patriot (MVP), Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Patriot Award for the Unsung Hero, Patriot Award for Courage, The Young Patriot, Patriot Award for Heroism and The Patriot Award for the Modern Warrior.

CEO WHO DARED TO DEFEND POLICE AMID CANCEL CULTURE NAMED AS FOX NATION COURAGE AWARD RECIPIENT

Egard Watches CEO Ilan Srulovicz, who made headlines this past summer for his ad supporting law enforcement amid a push to defund police departments, is set to receive the Award for Courage. The other recipients will be announced during Friday's event.

Anticipating a large online audience this year, Fox Nation has pledged to donate $5 to Answer the Call for every new subscription order from November 13th through November 22nd. The foundation provides financial assistance and support to the families of New York City police and firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty.

The Fox Nation Patriot Awards will be livestreamed on Friday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET live on Fox Nation, with an encore presentation on Fox News Channel and FOX Business Network (FBN) on Sunday, Nov. 22

CLICK HERE to watch the event livestreamed on Fox Nation at 8 p.m. ET Friday, and receive a copy of Pete Hegseth's new book, "Modern Warriors."