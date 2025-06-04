Former MLB star calls out AOC's 'virtue signaling' after antisemitic attack in Colorado

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is striking out with a Jewish former Major League Baseball player over her response to a recent antisemitic attack in Colorado.

"We’re just at a point now where the Jewish people are just tired. We’re tired of having to deal with so much hatred," said Kevin Youkilis, a World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox, during an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Wednesday.

His comments come after Ocasio-Cortez posted on social media about the attack, which targeted a pro-Israel group gathered to call for the return of Israeli hostages held in captivity by Hamas.

Multiple people were injured when the suspect allegedly used homemade incendiary devices to attack attendees. Suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman is now facing hate crime, attempted murder, assault and other charges.

In her post on X, formerly Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez condemned the violence in Colorado and warned that antisemitism is "on the rise." She called on the public to confront hate "everywhere it exists."

But Youkilis said her words rang hollow.

Responding on X, he wrote: "Jews are targeted with violence and it’s the same virtue signal post time and time again. What have you done to confront those calling for intifadas in NYC? Until you create a plan of action, your repeated virtue signaling after the violence occurs holds no weight."

Youkilis pointed to growing antisemitic rhetoric on college campuses and at protests in New York, some of which have included calls for the dismantling of the Jewish state. He argued that condemning violence after attacks happen isn’t enough from lawmakers.

"When we hear this rhetoric, and it’s pushed out in our universities and on the streets, it just has to stop. It brings a lot of fear. It stokes the violence," he said, referencing protests in the United States that intensified following the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel.

While he agreed with Ocasio-Cortez that antisemitism is a "moral issue," Youkilis said her actions don’t reflect a serious commitment to combating it.

The attack in Colorado follows another incident last month in Washington, D.C., where two Israeli diplomats, set to be engaged, were gunned down in an apparent hate crime. The suspect was arrested at the Capital Jewish Museum, and reportedly shouted, "Free, free Palestine."

Youkilis said he’s seen a noticeable shift in the safety of Jews in America, noting increased security at Jewish community centers, schools, and synagogues. He praised lawmakers, like Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., for speaking out repeatedly against antisemitism.

"Ritchie Torres has been fabulous in the way he has spoken out," Youkilis said, urging other lawmakers to follow his example.

While Youkilis emphasized his strong belief in the rights of Americans to voice their opinions, he called on public officials to better distinguish between free speech and hate speech.

"First Amendment rights are First Amendment rights, and I'm a firm believer in that as an American, and a proud American," said the former first baseman, who served as the Israeli team's hitting coach at the World Baseball Classic in 2023.

"But we also have to have our leadership that can decipher between what is hate and how people are [going to] build upon it."