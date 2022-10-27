Expand / Collapse search
Former Acting AG Whitaker says Hunter Biden was targeted in 'Chinese intelligence mission'

Former Hunter Biden secretary reportedly employed by CCP before working for Biden family

Fox News Staff
Matthew Whitaker: 'No doubt' Hunter Biden was part of a Chinese intelligence mission Video

Matthew Whitaker: 'No doubt' Hunter Biden was part of a Chinese intelligence mission

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker weighs in on the latest developments in the House Oversight Committee's investigation into Hunter Biden's ties to China.

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said the new developments out of the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings are "very damaging" for the president. On "Fox & Friends First" Thursday, Whitaker argued the "shocking" evidence being sent to the U.S. attorney shows that China was trying to gather information on the Biden family.

HUNTER, JAMES BIDEN ON THE WITNESS LIST IF REPUBLICANS TAKE CONTROL OF THE SENATE

MATTHEW WHITAKER: It's very damaging. If you think about how you build an investigation, you build it brick by brick. And this revelation that somebody that close to the family, that worked every day with Hunter Biden, had access to most of the information or the various companies, I think is a significant step. There is no doubt that Hunter Biden was part of a Chinese intelligence mission that was trying to gather as much information as possible about Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and the entire Biden family. And what Ron Johnson and my home state Senator Chuck Grassley have found and now provided to the U.S. attorney in Delaware is just shocking, how much money was being given to the Biden family.

