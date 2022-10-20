Grassley vows to keep 'heat' on FBI over Hunter Biden: 'We have to follow the money and I want answers'

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Thursday he intends to keep up the pressure on the Biden administration for answers on whether President Biden was involved with his son Hunter's foreign business dealings.

Grassley joined "America's Newsroom" on Thursday to discuss why he is concerned after receiving whistleblower documents, saying "we just have to keep pursuing it, and I intend to keep pursuing it."

"I want the Justice Department, the FBI, to know that we know these documents exist," he told Dana Perino.

"We want affirmation from them that they're doing something about it. I have not heard answers. I intend to keep the heat on until I get answers because we're just fed up with the political bias within the FBI and the Department of Justice."

Grassley said he doesn't expect any communication from Biden regarding the documents.

"I don't care what the White House thinks of it. We have to follow the money and the facts where it leads us, and we've seen these documents and I want answers," he said.

The ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee said Republicans will investigate and may hold hearings if they win control of the chamber next month.

"If we don't get answers, obviously that's the way to really make things public and put people on the spot, and that's what we'll do if we have to do that," he said.

Grassley's comments came after he said Monday that new whistleblower documents revealed that President Biden "was aware of Hunter Biden’s business arrangements and may have been involved in some of them," suggesting the FBI has "voluminous evidence" related to the potential criminality of those ventures.

Grassley sent a letter Monday morning to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss detailing new whistleblower allegations that the bureau is in possession of "significant, impactful and voluminous evidence with respect to potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden and James Biden." Weiss has oversight of the Hunter Biden investigation.

Grassley said the FBI has a series of documents in its possession related to information on Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings. Hunter Biden sat on the board of that company.

