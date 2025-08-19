Expand / Collapse search
Florida man credits faith after cross pendant saves him from point-blank gunshot

Surgeon says without the necklace, bullet would have caused 'devastating injury' to heart

Taylor Penley
Florida man shot point-blank in chest saved by cross pendant Video

Florida man shot point-blank in chest saved by cross pendant

Aidan Perry, a Florida man who survived being shot in the chest because of a cross pendant, and surgeon Dr. Dana Taylor break down the miraculous situation. 

A 20-year-old Florida man shot point-blank in the chest while visiting a friend’s apartment says he lived to tell the tale thanks to his faith — and a gold cross pendant.

The necklace shattered when struck by the bullet, and medics believe it may have even split the projectile, sparing his organs from what could have been a fatal shot.

"I feel like [my faith] definitely grew stronger," Aidan Perry said Tuesday, reflecting on the miracle on "Fox & Friends First." 

florida shooting christian gold cross necklace

Gold cross necklace credited for saving life of Florida man in shooting (FOX 35)

"That’s what I wore the cross for – to represent my faith in Christ."

Perry was visiting a friend's apartment to watch a UFC fight when the incident happened. The deflected bullet entered through his chest and exited near his armpit before reentering his arm and breaking his humerus. 

Dr. Dana Taylor, a surgeon at Florida's HCA Florida Ocala Hospital where Perry was treated, told Fox News that, without the pendant, the bullet would have likely entered Perry's chest and dealt a "devastating injury" to his heart, resulting in a "different outcome."

"This is a very unique situation and, in trauma, we know that each trauma case can be very unique," she said.

aidan perry florida man shot with bullet survived from cross necklace

Aidan Perry bled significantly after suffering from a gunshot wound, but his cross necklace deflected the projectile away from his vital organs. (Aidan Perry)

"When I looked down at his chest and was evaluating him, and I saw the cross and the way that bullet scored it, and it deflected [the bullet] across his chest and into his arm, I knew then that, yes, that cross did definitely change the course of his life."

The gold cross that spared Perry's life — which he wore as a daily reminder of his faith since last Christmas — is now broken, and he remains undecided whether to repair it or replace it.

But he is certain of one thing: "I do believe in miracles," he said.

The man who allegedly shot Perry unintentionally was arrested in Sumter County.

He was charged with culpable negligence causing injury, according to Village-News.

Fox News' Ashley J. DiMella contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

