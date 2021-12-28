'The Five' shed light on Biden's approval rating falling below Kamala Harris'

The co-hosts of "The Five" explained why President Biden's approval rating sank lower than Vice President Kamala Harris' rating for the first time in his presidency on Tuesday.

Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy blamed Biden's 43 percent approval rating on Americans' "loss of freedom."

"I think the biggest issue is the loss of freedom that we've experienced over the last couple of years," she said. "It's this normalization of the government taking control of our lives, whether it's when and if we can go to church, when we can open our businesses, if our kids can go to school. This is outrageous, and frankly, I think there's going to be a huge wave for Republicans."

2021: THE YEAR BIDEN'S APPROVAL RATINGS SANK SLOWLY UNDERWATER

Co-host Dr. Nicole Saphier attributed Biden's declining popularity to "the way that he's handled the pandemic."

"[I]n that … he completely has politicized the virus," she said. "He blamed the unvaccinated for spreading it. Now that Democrats are actually getting breakthrough infections, you even have Washington Post saying, 'I don't know, we shouldn't be shaming people for getting COVID.' Well, we shouldn't have been shaming anybody all along."

The Biden administration "completely flubbed the booster rollout," resulting in the departures of two Food and Drug Administration administrators, Saphier said.

"The best thing" the Biden administration could do before the 2022 midterm elections is to squash the federal vaccine mandates, she said.

"Now more than ever, the president needs to talk to his base," said co-host Richard Fowler. "If he's talking to his base, he will have a good [midterm election season]. If he stops talking to his base, he won't."

The Biden administration's strategy "was to undo everything [former President Donald Trump] did," co-host Tyrus said.

"The only thing I would tell him you want to undo, maybe … undo a ‘like’ on one of his tweets, because his deeds — ladies and gentlemen of the jury — the deeds outweigh the tweets. And now we're seeing no deeds and no tweets, so we can't even get entertained while we're being treated miserably."

"You want to get 10 points right now … on those polls?" Tyrus asked. "Simple. All you got to do is … be like, 'Hey, the previous administration, whoever was in charge was running since we got rid of you guys. We're going to bring you back. We want to pick your brain about the border, bring back some of your old, some of the things that you were doing right. And we're going to get it right.'"