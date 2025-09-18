FCC chair thinks investigating 'The View' 'worthwhile' after Jimmy Kimmel suspension

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr said Thursday he believes it would be "worthwhile" to investigate whether ABC’s daytime talk show "The View" is violating broadcast rules in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension.

Carr argued on "The Scott Jennings Show" that the left-leaning talk show could be violating the commission's "equal time" rule, which requires broadcasters to provide equal opportunity to all political candidates except for a "bona fide news show."

"Potentially, I would assume you can make the argument that ‘The View ’is a bona fide news show, but I'm not so sure about that," Carr said. "And I think it's worthwhile to have the FCC look into whether ‘The View’ and some of these other programs that you have still qualify as bona fide news programs and therefore exempt from the equal opportunity regime that Congress has put in place."

Fox News Digital reached out to ABC and Disney for comment.

According to the Media Research Center, "The View" failed to book a single right-leaning guest to discuss politics between January and April 2025. At the same time, "The View" managed to welcome 63 liberal guests, including nine Democratic politicians.

"The View" has also been frequently attacked by the Trump administration over the hosts' tirades against President Donald Trump. A White House spokesperson warned in July that the show could be "pulled off-air" if the attacks didn’t stop.

An entertainment lawyer with clients at ABC told Fox News Digital that "The View" could very well be the next show on the chopping block.

"I think ‘The View’ is next," the lawyer said, saying the show's liberal brand was wearing thin.

Carr’s suggestion came one day after another ABC program, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was suspended indefinitely over comments made by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel about the Charlie Kirk assassin.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

Prior to the announcement, Carr criticized ABC and Disney over Kimmel’s conduct.

"And I've been very clear from the moment that I have become chairman of the FCC, I want to reinvigorate the public interest. And what people don't understand is that the broadcasters, and you've gotten this right, are entirely different than people that use other forms of communication. They have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest," Carr said.

"Look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or, you know, there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."