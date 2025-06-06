FBI Director Kash Patel says his home targeted in swatting attack day before appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Director Kash Patel told podcast host Joe Rogan during an interview Friday that his house was swatted this week.

Patel was a guest on "The Joe Rogan Experience," and during the interview, the FBI director broke news about his home getting swatted.

"As Director of the FBI of responsibility, I'm not just gonna bring a case because somebody hurt me. They did. And they continue to do it," Patel said. "S- -t. My house just got swatted yesterday."

Swatting is when a person attempts to send armed law enforcement to another person’s house over a fake incident, which has led to deadly consequences in the past.

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.