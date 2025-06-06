Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

FBI Director Kash Patel says his home targeted in swatting attack day before appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast

The dangerous harassment tactic has previously led to deadly consequences for victims of false emergency calls

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Surge in violent threats and swatting incidents targeting lawmakers Video

Surge in violent threats and swatting incidents targeting lawmakers

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss the increase in violent threats and swatting incidents against lawmakers, raising concerns about the state of political discourse.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Director Kash Patel told podcast host Joe Rogan during an interview Friday that his house was swatted this week.

Patel was a guest on "The Joe Rogan Experience," and during the interview, the FBI director broke news about his home getting swatted.

DHS BOSS NOEM VOWS TO 'HUNT' DOWN THOSE MAKING SWATTING CALLS TARGETING CONSERVATIVE MEDIA

Kash Patel speaks

Kash Patel speaks after being sworn in as FBI director by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., U.S., Feb. 21. (Reuters/Leah Millis)

"As Director of the FBI of responsibility, I'm not just gonna bring a case because somebody hurt me. They did. And they continue to do it," Patel said. "S- -t. My house just got swatted yesterday."

Swatting is when a person attempts to send armed law enforcement to another person’s house over a fake incident, which has led to deadly consequences in the past. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.