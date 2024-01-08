Ex-Dem lawmaker says his party approaches Latino voters 'in a very ignorant fashion': 'That drives me nuts'

Former Democratic lawmaker and current CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers slammed his party's "very ignorant" approach to Latino voters.

Appearing on the Political Roots podcast, Sellers sounded the alarm on what he perceived to be a lack of outreach from the Biden campaign to minority communities this far into the president's reelection effort.

But Sellers took a moment to knock the Democratic Party's broader handling of the Latino community, in particular.

"The Latino community we approach in a very ignorant fashion," Sellers said on the podcast released Sunday.

"Yes. As if they're one monolithic group," podcast host Michael Starr Hopkins said in agreement.

"Correct. And that drives me nuts," Sellers continued. "Democrats use words like 'Latinx' that, you know-"

"Latinos don't use," Hopkins interjected.

"Exactly," Sellers said. "I mean, we treat Cubans the same way we treat Venezuelans… the same we treat El Salvadorians. I mean, it's just- it's weird."

"It's insulting," Hopkins said.

"It's insulting," Sellers agreed. "And then we think that they don't care about issues like crime, or they don't care about issues like the economy. I mean, we just say we're gonna do something around immigration and Dreamers, which is good, and that's it."

"I mean, that's like messaging the Black folk about criminal justice reform. We need a little bit more than that," he continued. "You know, the president and vice president have done a good job with issues that directly affect our communities. But since I've been alive, I mean, [except] for Bill Clinton, we've just been terrible messengers."

Sellers served in South Carolina's House of Representatives from 2006-2014 before running on the Democratic ticket for lieutenant governor, losing to his GOP rival Henry McMaster, who ran on the same ticket as then-Gov. Nikki Haley.

Polls indicate President Biden's support among Latino voters has plummeted leading up to the 2024 election.

A recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll shows him losing to President Trump among those voters, 34%-39%.