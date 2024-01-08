Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Dem lawmaker says his party approaches Latino voters 'in a very ignorant fashion': 'That drives me nuts'

CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers sounds the alarm on Team Biden's lack of outreach to minority groups ahead of November

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
Latino voters warn Biden that life was better under Trump: 'Lot of frustration' Video

Latino voters warn Biden that life was better under Trump: 'Lot of frustration'

Latino voters said that President Biden has made life more difficult for workers, adding that gas, food and other inflation has increased financial pressure.

Former Democratic lawmaker and current CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers slammed his party's "very ignorant" approach to Latino voters. 

Appearing on the Political Roots podcast, Sellers sounded the alarm on what he perceived to be a lack of outreach from the Biden campaign to minority communities this far into the president's reelection effort. 

But Sellers took a moment to knock the Democratic Party's broader handling of the Latino community, in particular. 

"The Latino community we approach in a very ignorant fashion," Sellers said on the podcast released Sunday.

BIDEN'S HISPANIC SUPPORT PLUMMETS WITH VOTERS DISGRUNTLED OVER ECONOMY, IMMIGRATION: WE'RE ‘STRUGGLING’

Bakari Sellers speaks at panel

CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers slammed the Democratic Party's "very ignorant" approach to Latino voters. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Operation Hope)

"Yes. As if they're one monolithic group," podcast host Michael Starr Hopkins said in agreement.

"Correct. And that drives me nuts," Sellers continued. "Democrats use words like 'Latinx' that, you know-"

"Latinos don't use," Hopkins interjected. 

"Exactly," Sellers said. "I mean, we treat Cubans the same way we treat Venezuelans… the same we treat El Salvadorians. I mean, it's just- it's weird." 

"It's insulting," Hopkins said. 

TRUMP GAINING GROUND AMONG HISPANIC VOTERS, POLL SHOWS

Bakari Sellers at DNC convention

Sellers sounded the alarm about Team Biden's lack of outreach towards minority groups ahead of the 2024 election. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's insulting," Sellers agreed. "And then we think that they don't care about issues like crime, or they don't care about issues like the economy. I mean, we just say we're gonna do something around immigration and Dreamers, which is good, and that's it." 

"I mean, that's like messaging the Black folk about criminal justice reform. We need a little bit more than that," he continued. "You know, the president and vice president have done a good job with issues that directly affect our communities. But since I've been alive, I mean, [except] for Bill Clinton, we've just been terrible messengers."

Sellers served in South Carolina's House of Representatives from 2006-2014 before running on the Democratic ticket for lieutenant governor, losing to his GOP rival Henry McMaster, who ran on the same ticket as then-Gov. Nikki Haley.

MORE HISPANIC VOTERS REALIZING THEY'RE CONSERVATIVE DUE TO FAMILY AND FAITH, SPANISH-LANGUAGE RADIO STAR SAYS

Biden and Trump poll

A recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll indicated Trump leads Biden by 5% among Hispanic voters. (Fox & Friends/Screengrab)

Polls indicate President Biden's support among Latino voters has plummeted leading up to the 2024 election. 

A recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll shows him losing to President Trump among those voters, 34%-39%. 

Meanwhile, Trump saw an increase in support among Latino and Black voters in the 2020 election compared to the 2016 election, jumping from 28% to 35% among Latinos and from 6% to 8% among Black voters, according to Fox News Voter Analysis at the time. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.