Ethan Hawke’s advice on unrequited love goes viral, resonates with millions

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Actor Ethan Hawke shared what some online are calling life-changing advice on unrequited love during a red-carpet interview at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, last week.

Hawke, 55, was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "Blue Moon," a film that deals with one-sided love, marking his fifth Oscar nomination over the course of his decades-long career.

Unrequited love is when one person feels affection for someone who does not return the feeling. Psychologists say the emotional imbalance often leaves the admirer dealing with longing and disappointment.

During the pre-ceremony interview, "Chicken Shop Date" host Amelia Dimoldenberg asked the actor to offer advice to people experiencing unrequited love.

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The "Dead Poets Society" star responded with a few sentences that quickly resonated with audiences online, with some saying his words gave them "chills."

"The one who’s in love always wins," Hawke explained. "It doesn’t matter if you get your heart broken; you’re living. When you’re feeling, you’re alive."

"You know, the sun doesn't care whether the grass appreciates its rays, right? It just keeps on shining. That’s you."

Hawke’s advice has gone viral, garnering millions of views across social media and prompting posts admiring his remarks.

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"It’s the most profound thing I’ve literally ever heard," one TikTok user said.

Hawke notes that the sun exists without being loved, arguing that it is better to feel something than nothing — a sentiment that users across social media are praising as "insanely beautiful" and "absolutely brilliant."

In a video with almost half a million views, one TikTok user said Hawke "may have changed the world" with his comments.

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In another TikTok with over 1 million views, a user commented, "This switched something in my brain like a full factory reset."

"We need to ask Ethan Hawke some more questions," one TikTok user suggested.