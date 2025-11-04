Erika Kirk reveals her message to Jimmy Kimmel in emotional Fox News interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk says she doesn’t need Jimmy Kimmel’s apology after the comedian’s remarks about her late husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, telling Fox News’ Jesse Watters that an apology should come from the heart instead of obligation.

"[Sinclair Broadcasting] asked, ‘Do you want Jimmy to give you an apology? Do you want to be on a show? How can we make it right?’" Kirk said in the interview, which will air in full Wednesday night on Fox News Channel.

"Through our team, I responded, ‘Tell them thank you, we received their note. This is not our issue, not our mess….

"If you want to say I'm sorry to someone who's grieving, go right ahead. But if that's not in your heart, don't do it. I don't want it. I don't need it.'"

In his Sept. 15 opening monologue, Kimmel insinuated Kirk’s alleged assassin was a member of the "MAGA gang" while mocking President Donald Trump’s response to his death.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it," he said.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, which airs "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on its ABC-affiliated stations, demanded that the comedian apologize directly to the Kirk family and make a donation in their name.

At the time, the group issued a public statement saying it "object[ed] to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the assassination of Charlie Kirk."

ABC later temporarily suspended Kimmel’s show amid mounting backlash.

After Kimmel returned, he insisted his words had been "maliciously mischaracterized" and that it was never his intent to make light of Kirk’s murder.

"I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind, but I do want to make something clear, because it’s important to me as a human and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," he said in his returning monologue.

"I don’t think there’s anything funny about it."

Kimmel added that he was not trying to blame any specific group for what happened to Kirk.

Erika Kirk, who has since assumed her late husband's role as Turning Point USA's CEO, is slated to receive the first-ever Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the seventh-annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards at The Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, New York, on Thursday.

