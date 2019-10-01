Ex-Obama AG Eric Holder says it is a 'reality' Republicans will 'cheat' in the 2020 elections

Former Attorney General Eric Holder was optimistic Monday that Democrats would win the 2020 election, but warned that they would have to deal with Republican attempts to "cheat" across the country.

"It's going to be hard because the reality is that Republicans are going to cheat. They're going to try to keep people away from the polls, they're going to move polling places, they're going to do a whole variety of things," he told "The Breakfast Club" radio show.

Holder went on to argue that Republicans were able to suppress voting because of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down part of the Voting Rights Act in 2013.

His comments echoed those of Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who has repeatedly indicated she unfairly lost her gubernatorial race in 2018.

KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS DEMOCRATS GILLUM, ABRAMS WOULD HAVE WON IN 2018 'WITHOUT VOTER SUPPRESSION'

"For the first time since 1981, the RNC will be allowed to cheat and lie and go into polling places and scare voters, particularly voters of color," Abrams said in August, citing the end of a consent decree related to voting.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel blasted Abrams' comment as a "flat-out lie." RNC communications director Michael Ahrens responded by calling Abrams' statements "totally baseless," and claiming that the RNC tried to increase voter turnout.

“What she’s saying is totally baseless and irresponsible," he previously said in a statement to Fox News. "The RNC’s job is getting more people to vote, not less. If Abrams actually cared about the integrity of elections, she’d finally concede the governor’s race she lost by 55,000 votes. Even liberal election law experts have dismissed her claims as irresponsible and without merit."

Holder has been outspoken since his former boss, President Obama, left office in 2017. He previously provoked Trump's ire when he suggested former First Lady Michelle Obama was too tame in her call to "go high" when the GOP goes "low."

"No. When they go low, we kick 'em," he said. He's also criticized Trump's 2016 campaign slogan and claimed the president could easily face prosecution after leaving office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During his interview with "The Breakfast Club" on Monday, Holder suggested that Trump might try to stay in office to avoid jail time. "As I've thought about it, I'm thinking ... I think he loses and then it'll be interesting between say November and January when he would have to start packing."

He added that he wondered whether Trump would attempt to pardon himself. "I don't think you can do that," Holder added, "but no one's even thought about doing something like that."