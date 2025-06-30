Eric Adams backs 50 Cent, says Dem socialist’s economics deserve 'one-way ticket to Fantasyland'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is agreeing with rapper and actor 50 Cent that New York City Democratic socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s economic proposals should be in "Fantasyland."

"Hey @50cent, make it a one-way ticket to Fantasyland, he’ll fit right in," Adams said in a Monday X post that included a screenshot of what appears to be a since-deleted post from 50 Cent where the rapper challenged Mamdani’s policy ideas.

"It’s the only place rent is optional, vibes are currency, and your parents still cover your deductible," Adams added.

Adams, who was elected as a Democrat in 2021 but recently announced he would run as an independent this year following low approval ratings and federal corruption charges that have since been dropped, has said there is "no dignity" in socialism.

"This is a city not of socialism," Adams said on Thursday during an event officially launching his re-election bid. "There's no dignity in someone giving you everything for free. There's dignity in giving you a job, so you can provide for your family and the opportunities that you deserve. This is not a city of handouts. This is a city of hands up."

Early this month, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, called out remarks Mamdani made during a June 11 episode of " The Breakfast Club " podcast.

During the conversation, Mamdani, a 33-year-old state assembly member from Queens who was born and raised in Uganda, discussed raising corporate taxes to pay for his idea to "Trump-proof" New York City.

"We're talking about corporations that are making millions of dollars, not in revenue, but in profit," Mamdani said. "And the second is taxing the top 1% of New Yorkers. We're talking about people who make a million dollars a year or more, taxing them just by a flat 2% tax increase."

Mamdani also mentioned 50 Cent by name, saying, "I know if 50 Cent is listening, he's not going to be happy about this. He tends to not like this tax policy, but I want to be very clear this is about $20,000 a year. It's a rounding error. And all of these things together, they make every New Yorker's life better, including those who are actually getting taxed now."

50 Cent, who endorsed President Donald Trump in 2020, criticized Mamdani’s remarks.

"Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan," 50 Cent said in what appears to be a since-deleted post. "No. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one-way ticket away from NY. I’m telling Trump what he said too!" the rapper wrote.

