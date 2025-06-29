Curtis Sliwa vows to stay in NYC mayoral race as donors plot to stop Mamdani

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: New York City Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa slammed the door on any talk of him dropping out of the race, and blamed incumbent Eric Adams for the rise of socialist Zohran Mamdani.

Prominent donors are exploring ways to get Sliwa to drop out of the race to open up the GOP nomination – with Adams being touted to replace him, according to a New York Post report. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani last week, could also be on the ticket in November.

But Sliwa, a lifelong New Yorker and founder of the Guardian Angels crime-prevention group, insisted to Fox News Digital that he is the man for the job. He also spoke about his fractured relationship with President Donald Trump and said he would welcome the president’s endorsement, should it come.

ZOHRAN MAMDANI REPEATEDLY PRESSED ON WHETHER HE CONDEMNS 'GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA' TERM IN NBC INTERVIEW

He said the city needs a fighter and he has already risked his life to make the city safer – and has the battle scars to prove it. The Brooklyn-born 71-year-old famously survived a mob hit in 1992 in which he was shot twice inside a moving taxi before jumping out through a window.

"The only way you get me out of this race before Nov. 4 is in a coffin, in a pine box," he said. "And people know the Gottis and Gambinos tried that in 1992, and it didn't work and this won't work either. Be prepared to see Curtis Sliwa on the Republican line on Nov. 4."

Sliwa has led the Guardian Angels since 1979 and said what separates him from the field is simple: He rides the subways, talks to the people and knows the neighborhoods by heart.

"I’m the only real tried and true New Yorker. Andrew Cuomo hasn’t lived in the city since 1990. Mamdani goes back and forth to Uganda. Eric Adams? He lives in Fort Lee," Sliwa said in a dig at Adams owning a property in New Jersey. "As goes the subway, so goes New York City. That’s our veins and arteries. None of these other guys are in the system. I live there."

Political experts consider Sliwa’s election bid as a long shot. He ran against Adams in the 2021 election and lost by 66.1% to 27.4%. But the chips could finally fall Sliwa’s way in November if the left and center vote splits – with voters balking at Mamdani’s far-left agenda and both Adams and former Cuomo siphoning off Democratic votes with Independent runs.

WASHINGTON POST BASHES SOCIALIST ZOHRAN MAMDANI AS POTENTIAL DISASTER FOR NEW YORK CITY

"Oh, I don't care how many candidates are in the race. Look, we wouldn't be in this situation, people wouldn't even know who Zohan Mamdani is if Eric Adams had fairly been a successful Democratic elected mayor... Republicans don't trust him, Democrats don't want him... He is corrupt."

Adams’ tenure was marred by federal corruption charges brought under the Biden administration, including accusations of wire fraud and solicitation of campaign contributions from foreign nationals. Adams denied the charges, which were later dropped by the Trump administration.

Adams’ spokesperson, Kayla Mamelak Altus, blasted Sliwa’s characterization of the mayor, telling Fox News Digital Sliwa is becoming "more detached from reality every day and nothing he ever says should be taken seriously."

In the interview, Sliwa also took aim at Mamdani’s socialist policies, which include a citywide rent freeze, free public bus service and higher property taxes on wealthy neighborhoods – all ideas that critics say have already strained budgets and backfired in Chicago under Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"Just go to Chicago and see the results of what a socialist mayor will not be able to do for you," Sliwa said. "There’s a lot of promise, but there’s no delivery." Mamdani’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Sliwa said his campaign is focused on public safety and housing affordability, embracing the slogan "improve, don’t move," which taps into disgruntled voters who may seek to join the exodus of people fleeing the city in recent years.

He also thinks his no-kill policy for the city’s animal shelters will bring in moderate Democrats, women voters, younger generations and animal advocates who might not typically support a Republican candidate. Sliwa is known for his deep love of cats, often highlighting his devotion to rescuing and caring for strays.

Sliwa scoffed at the notion that Mamdani’s social media influence could be a deciding factor, arguing the race will be won by connecting with people on the ground. The assemblyman has nearly 2 million followers on Instagram, compared to Sliwa’s 66,000, while the socialist candidate has more than 910,000 followers on TikTok compared to Sliwa’s 183,000.

'DELUSIONAL' NYC POLITICIANS CALLED OUT BY GUARDIAN ANGELS FOUNDER OVER SUBWAY VIOLENCE: 'SLAP IN THE FACE'

"I already know how to appeal to young people," Sliwa said, noting he’s been recruiting young people for decades to lead the Guardian Angels. "My Baby Boomer generation talks about Gen Z like they’re lazy or stupid… They couldn’t be more wrong. That just pushes them into Mamdani’s camp."

A Trump endorsement could also shift momentum in Sliwa’s favor. Though he called his relationship with the president a "love-hate" one, Trump’s rallies in the Bronx and at Madison Square Garden last year suggest a shifting political tide in the city – and a joint appearance with Sliwa could prove a game-changer.

"I don't talk to President Trump on the phone. I haven't been to Mar-a-Lago or gone to Washington," Sliwa said. "He seems to talk to Eric Adams. Look, he saved him from going to prison, I understand that. In the last election, I voted for him and I encouraged people to vote for him."

But Sliwa said he is open to receiving Trump’s backing, even if the race is not on the president’s radar.

"Well, if it comes, that's fine. If it doesn't come, remember I ran the last time, I was not endorsed by President Trump," Sliwa said. "[Trump] did not endorse Eric Adams. He basically stayed out of the race. He's got enough issues to deal with – Ukraine, Russia, Iran, obviously his beautiful bill and everything else that he's got on his plate that has geopolitical significance. Who's the next mayor of New York City should be last on his priority list."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sliwa’s campaign thus far has lacked much visibility, given in part to him winning the GOP nomination uncontested. But he said the win unlocks vital matching funds that will turbocharge his campaign in the general election.

"So now I have the resources. I'm in the streets and the one place that Zohan Mamdani is not, nor any of the other candidates. I live in the subways and that is the melting pot for all people in New York City."

"The blue-collar working class, the hipsters, the millennials, Gen Z and people who are baby boomers. And if you're not in the subway, which is a great focus group, you’re not dealing with regular average everyday people, because as goes the subways, so goes New York City."

"It's our veins and arteries."