Elizabeth Warren says President Biden 'should' run for reelection: 'We've got to stop the catnip about 2024'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Wednesday that President Biden "should be running" for reelection in 2024 and said that the "catnip" about the 2024 election has to stop, despite new polling that found 75% of Democrats would prefer a different candidate in 2024.

Warren emphasized that she would be running for Senate in 2024 while responding to a question from MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, who asked about the new CNN polling.

"I want to say this, I'll give you those sentences, we’ve got to stop the catnip about 2024. We are 100 days out from the midterm. And what happens in 2022, two more Democratic senators and we can get rid of the filibuster. And we can actually protect voting rights. We can make Roe v. Wade the law of the land. We can do even more on the climate crisis. We can actually make gun safety a priority."

Hasan said that he agreed with her but pressed further and noted polling that showed Democrats could hold on to the House or the Senate that also show "bad numbers" for the president. "You can't just ignore that disconnect, can you?"

Warren reemphasized focusing on the 2022 midterms and flipping two Senate seats to Democrats so that they can get rid of the filibuster. "We can do enormous good for the American people and that puts us in a position in 2024 where we have more opportunities to win. If we start getting tangled up on 2024, and fail to pay attention to business in 2022, that is not only going to hurt us in 2022, it is going to bite us on the rear end in 2024," Warren said.

CNN's Dana Bash asked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in June if she would support the president in 2024.

"You know, if the president chooses to run again in 2024, I mean, first of all, I'm focused on winning this majority right now and preserving a majority this year in 2022," Ocasio-Cortez said. "So, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it … I think if the president has a vision and that's something certainly we're all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes."

Bash added that her answer was "not a yes."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT., said recently that he would support Biden if he chooses to run again and said that he wouldn't announce another bid for president if Biden does end up running.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., refused to answer a question about Biden running for reelection on Monday.

"Do you want to see Joe Biden run for a second term?" Bush was asked during an interview. An aide could be heard saying "she's got to go."

"I don’t want to answer that question because we have not — that’s not — yeah, I don’t want to answer that question," Bush said."I mean, he’s the president. He has the right to run for a second term, absolutely. But I don’t want to … I’d rather you not ask that question."

The MSNBC host also asked Warren about Democratic groups backing Republican candidates in primary elections they believe to be "extreme" and therefore an easier opponent in the general election.

Warren said the strategy was "enormously dangerous" and that Democrats would be better off spending their money on Democratic candidates that need help.