March for Life won't be heavily covered because media is 'afraid of the truth,' says Senate candidate

The mainstream media will not give heavy airtime to the 47th annual March for Life in Washington D.C. because they are "afraid of the truth" about hundreds of thousands of Americans' pro-life beliefs, U.S. Senate candidate for New Mexico Elisa Martinez said Thursday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, Martinez -- who will be a speaker at Friday's event -- founded the New Mexico Alliance for Life five years ago. The group has grown to over 30,000 supporters statewide.

"Speaking not only on behalf of the unborn," she noted, "but women as well."

"Maybe the mainstream media is afraid of the truth," Martinez theorized. "The majority of Americans are supporting a pro-life position. We know 70 percent want to see abortion limited to the first trimester."

"So, you know, it would be nice if they would cover this issue as much as they would the Women's March," she added.

On Wednesday, President Trump tweeted that he would be in attendance -- the first sitting U.S. president in the event's history to attend in person.

"See you on Friday," he wrote. "Big Crowd!"

During a video message in 2018, he became the first sitting American president to address the March for Life.

“We are deeply honored to welcome President Trump to the 47th annual March for Life," March for Life president Jeanne Mancini said in a statement provided to Fox News. "He will be the first president in history to attend and we are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn."

The March for Life's timing is significant as it takes place around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade -- the landmark Supreme Court decision that prohibited states from banning the procedure at certain points during pregnancy.

On the actual anniversary of the decision, the president appeared to flout that legacy by declaring it the National Sanctity of Human Life Day.

"Today, I call on the Congress to join me in protecting and defending the dignity of every human life, including those not yet born," he said in a proclamation Wednesday. "I call on the American people to continue to care for women in unexpected pregnancies and to support adoption and foster care in a more meaningful way, so every child can have a loving home."

"President Trump is the most pro-life president that we have ever had," Martinez told Doocy. "And, you know, he has done a tremendous job in exposing the far left's extremism on this issue and support of abortion up to birth and infanticide policy."

"So, he enjoys the support of the pro-life community," she continued. "And, I believe that's why we're going to see a tremendous turnout tomorrow of nearly a half-a-million supporters at the National March for Life."

