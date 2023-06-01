Elementary school used Planned Parenthood sex ed materials that included puberty blockers & pubic hair art

An elementary school in Washington state reportedly used sex education material from Planned Parenthood that included information about puberty blockers and graphics of pubic hair art.

Conservative radio host Jason Rantz first reported that grade school students at Lincoln Elementary received a presentation from Teen Council, a sex-education program from Planned Parenthood, that caused outrage among some parents. The materials reportedly had neither "parental consent" nor "district approval," and only came to light when children told their parents.

"Materials presented by Planned Parenthood included drawings of pubic hair shaped like an animal, and students were told they could pick from a number of contrived genders to identify as," Rantz reported. "Some of the materials promoted medication to block puberty."

Kids were shown was a "Gender Wheel" that featured a list of pronouns to address various obscure transgender identities such as "femme boy" and "genderfluid person."

However, the most graphic thing kids were shown was a diagram of differently shaped genitalia. Some of the pictures included pubic hair shaved to appear like a cartoonish cat, while another showed pubic hair shaved like a heart.

Another excerpt from the material included information about puberty blocker medication and described them as "supplies that could be helpful during puberty" and a "small, flexible implant."

"The anatomical pictures seem to be playful or dismissive of the fact that an extremely small subset of the population are either intersex/transgender, but misrepresent them as a considerable chunk of the population," one parent told Rantz on his KTTH radio show. "Either or, here nor there … why are kids being made to question their bodies and what naturally occurs during puberty?"

The school reportedly sent an email to parents, claiming that the school was not aware of some of these course materials.

"I want to make you aware that materials that are not part of the school district’s approved sexual health curriculum were distributed on May 9th in class," the principal reportedly wrote. "We are investigation the matter and working with staff to get more information to determine next steps. If you have any questions, please reach out to me."

Fox News Digital reached out to Planned Parenthood and Lincoln Elementary for comment. Neither have yet responded.