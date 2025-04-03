Dr. Phil calls out CNN host for failing to challenge Democrat's 'reckless' Trump-Russia allegations

Dr. Phil has had enough of CNN and other major news organizations enabling what he believes are wild claims from Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., about President Donald Trump and Russia.

Since he first ran for president in 2016, Trump has been dogged by accusations about his associations with Russia and its president, Vladamir Putin.

"I have come to the conclusion that a bunch of so-called journalists in the legacy media have decided that you are stupid. Stupid, I tell you!" Dr. Phil said in a "The Real Story" monologue released Thursday. "They apparently think they could tell you crap was candy, and you would eat it."

Dr. Phil pointed to how Murphy did several interviews where he claimed Trump and his administration have become an arm of the Kremlin.

KAROLINE LEAVITT CALLS OUT NICOLLE WALLACE, ‘LEGACY MEDIA’ OVER REACTION TO TRUMP'S CONGRESSIONAL ADDRESS

"He wasn't exaggerating to make a point, he wasn't being sarcastic. He went on multiple outlets, CNN with Dana Bash, MSNBC, posted it on X and there were other outlets out there as well," Dr. Phil said.

The talk show host said what most offended his sensibilities was Murphy's claim that Trump was cozying up to dictators because it would make it easier for the president to turn the United States into a "kleptocratic-oligarchy."

"It appears as if America is trying to align itself with dictators, that Donald Trump wants us to have our closest relationships with despots all around the world, because that makes it easier for him to transition America into a kleptocratic-oligarchy where Elon Musk and Donald Trump rule and steal from the American people," Murphy claimed during a CNN interview with Bash in March. "If we were allied with democracies, that would be harder. But if the United States' closest partner is Russia, then it makes it a lot easier for Donald Trump, Elon and their billionaire pals to steal from the American people, to steal our data, to steal our Medicare, to steal our Medicaid in order to enrich themselves."

Dr. Phil called out Bash for only responding, "There was a lot there," and not pressing the Democratic senator to prove his allegations.

"What about [asking], ‘Wait a minute, do you have any proof? What do you base these allegations on?’" Dr. Phil asked.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"We are the most powerful country in the world," Dr. Phil argued. "Why would we become an arm of a lesser country? One that is so weak they’re having to abduct men to take to the front in the war with Ukraine?"

He also said that those in the media should be more skeptical about the idea that somebody as fabulously wealthy as Elon Musk would steal from everyday Americans.

"Look, this is the land of free speech, but if you're a U.S. senator, is there a point at which trying to be compelling becomes reckless?" he asked. "If you're employed as a journalist, but you don't ask common-sense questions, why do we even need you? Is there a point where unchallenged accusations contribute to inciting people to violence, unrest, whatever?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Phil said that while he understands politics may be contentious, the current state of the media is intolerable. He encouraged viewers to not "substitute" their judgment for his and to think for themselves.