Tinsel roasting on an open fire? Dr. Manny's top tips for Christmas decorating safety

Christmas is just around the corner and Fox News Health Senior Managing Editor Dr. Manny Alvarez has the top safety tips for holiday decorating.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were over 18,000 people treated for holiday decorating-related injuries in 2017 and there were five deaths in 2018.

MOM CREATIVELY TURNS LAUNDRY PILE INTO CHRISTMAS TREE: 'I IMPROVISE'

Appearing on "Fox & Friends: First" with hosts Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus, Alvarez said Friday that there are many ways your festive traditions could backfire.

Alvarez's top safety tips include keeping the Christmas tree away from heat and consistently hydrating it, double-checking lights, using unbreakable ornaments, taking caution with poisonous plants and allergies, and working as a team.

"The big thing about the safety of decorating now and in the Christmas holiday is fire," he said. "As a matter of fact, I'd remind everybody that this is a good time to check your fire alarms' batteries."

Alvarez cautioned that there are big problems using older lights because they use more heat.

"So, that's a good thing to keep in mind," he told the "Friends: First" hosts.

The number one holiday-related injury is falling, so Alvarez advises to work together with family members.

MELANIA TRUMP WELCOMES CHRISTMAS TREE TO WHITE HOUSE

"When you're decorating – especially if you're putting lights around your house or in windows, whatever the case may be – just make sure that you have more than one person with you because you can lose your balance and break something," he said.

Lastly, Alvarez wants Americans to know about potentially harmful toxins in ornaments, plants, and even the tree!

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE FOX NEWS APP

He said that many "traditional hand-me-down family ornaments" were made with lead and the newer ornaments are plastic-based.

He also warned viewers to be careful around poinsettias and hollies with your pets and avoid nut dishes if you have guests with severe allergies.

"Always keep in mind about that," said Alvarez.