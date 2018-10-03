Dr. Manny Alvarez serves as FOX News Channel's (FNC) Senior Managing Editor for Health News. Prior to this position, Alvarez was a FNC medical contributor.Read More

Known widely to audiences as Dr. Manny, Alvarez was previously a health science reporter for TELEMUNDO and developed a nightly news segment entitled "A Dose of Health." Since 1996, he has been the Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Science at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. Additionally, Alvarez is Adjunct Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at New York University School of Medicine in New York City.

Alvarez is a member of numerous professional societies including the Society of Prenatal Care, American Institute of Ultrasound and Medicine and the American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation. Additionally, he is part of many civic foundations such as Celia Cruz Foundation. In 2004, Alvarez was named Man of the Year by New Jersey SEEDS, an organization that provides students educational scholarships.