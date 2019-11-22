Mom creatively turns laundry pile into Christmas tree: 'I improvise'

If you ever need something creative to do with your dirty clothes, one mom has a clever idea for the holidays.

Australian mother of three Jessie Roberts shared what she did with her family’s laundry last year during the holiday season: She turned it into a Christmas tree.

“Last years Christmas tree,” Roberts posted on Instagram to her more than 22,000 followers. “We [were] going away for 2 weeks and I couldn’t and didn’t have time to do the washing.

“So Like any creative person ... I improvise,” she added.

Roberts’ followers appeared to love her creativeness. Some Instagram users said they were even inspired to try it out themselves.

“This is the best Christmas tree I’ve ever seen!” one follower commented.

“I have a wealth of laundry piling up in my house. Why not make it work for Christmas this year,” another follower said.

“This is gold,” another person commented.

Another follower wrote, “This is the best ... I might adopt this for us this year.”

Though, there was at least one person who wasn’t quite a fan of Robert’s laundry pile of a tree. Her husband, she said, “wasn’t impressed.”