Donald Trump Jr. slams DC swamp, says they're not 'fighting' for the people they work for

Donald Trump Jr. called out the bureaucracy in Washington, D.C., claiming they are not interested in working for the American people.

His father, President Trump, was the "outsider" candidate, which upset many career people in Washington, Trump said Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"I think the reality is people within the swamp -- the swamp's going to swamp," he said.

"[My father] came in as an outsider, he didn't have the luxury of a Rolodex. You assume that people who volunteer for you in business -- they're going to try to do their best. That's not necessarily the case in D.C."

He claimed many of those in the bureaucracy who do not like the president have been opposed to him since the day he was elected.

"They didn't want a disruptor," he said, adding the Democrats push for impeachment similarly started not long after Election Day 2016.

"This impeachment inquiry is B.S. -- it started on November 9, 2016 -- the second he beat out the anointed one, Hillary Clinton, who was a joke-candidate."

However, Trump said his father still has a close circle of trusted advisers, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the other cabinet secretaries.

"I've called out a lot of these officials that are there at the pleasure of the president that do nothing to actually represent what he wants... They're not fighting for the people that they're supposed to be representing -- the great citizens of this country."

Of claims his father hurt incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin the Kentucky governor's race -- too close to call as of late Tuesday -- Trump claimed his detractors were again incorrect.

He said many of the other offices in the Bluegrass State were won by Republicans, specifically naming Daniel Cameron, the GOP state attorney general candidate who was endorsed by the president and once worked for Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Trump dismissed the claims about Bevin in regard to the president as "any opportunity to take a swipe."

Host Laura Ingraham added that Bevin's opponent, Andy Beshear, is a member of a well-known Kentucky political family, which includes Bevin's predecessor and Beshear's father -- former Gov. Steve Beshear.