Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? 'The Five' reaches a consensus

"The Five" managed to steer clear of Christmas mayhem while debating one of the most contentious holiday topics: Is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie?

During the show's fan-mail special, one fan asked the hosts to name their favorite Christmas movies. Co-host Dana Perino brought up "Die Hard," saying it was a Christmas movie -- although she admitted she hadn't seen it.

Co-host Katie Pavlich said she also believed it's a Christmas film but brought up that "there are people who would disagree."

MIRACLE BABY GETS TO SPEND HER FIRST CHRISTMAS AT HOME

Still, co-host Jesse Watters tried to put the debate to rest by asking, "What happens on Christmas?" Watters made the point that the movie took place on Christmas, and co-host Juan Williams agreed.

The film, released in July 1988, took place on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles and featured Bruce Willis as a New York City policeman trying to save his wife and her co-workers who'd been kidnapped by German terrorists during a company Christmas party.

Pavlich said "It's a Wonderful Life" was her favorite Christmas movie while Williams brought up "Miracle on 34th Street."

Watters admitted he had never seen "Miracle on 34th Street," prompting Perino to give a judgmental "oh."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You've never seen 'Die Hard,'" Watters shot back.

Watters recommended the classic "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2" which he said held up to the original.