The Fox debate: The messy media process of picking a winner

Eight candidates qualified for Fox News' first GOP Presidential debate, including former Vice President Mike Pence

Howard Kurtz By Howard Kurtz Fox News
Published
When most people tune into a debate, they’re hoping to see a knockout.

What they get, most of the time, is a lot of skirmishing. Combatants get nicked and cut, but no one gets carried off on a stretcher.

So when the Republican candidates walk off the stage after tonight’s Fox News debate in Milwaukee, it’s unlikely that any one of them will be crowned the winner. But you never know.

Donald Trump debate

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands at his podium during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University, Sept. 26, 2016, in Hempstead, N.Y. (Win McNamee/Getty Images, File)

There have been notable exceptions in history. It was over when VP nominee Lloyd Bentsen turned to Dan Quayle and said, "Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy."

A similar fate befell Marco Rubio when he kept repeating the same line and Chris Christie called him out: "There it is. There it is. The memorized 25-second speech. There it is, everybody."

And sometimes a candidate punches himself out, as when Barack Obama thought it was a bright idea to say, "You’re likable enough, Hillary."

But in a multi-candidate field, it can be hard to stand out, or get enough time to hammer home a message.

Trump Biden debate

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, answers a question as President Donald Trump listens during a presidential debate at Belmont University, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

The current crop is unusual in that, other than Christie and Mike Pence, there’s not an instantly recognizable face among them. (Yeah, and that other guy isn’t coming.)

Ron DeSantis drew plenty of coverage for his landslide Florida victory, but how many Americans had heard his voice before the campaign started? Tim Scott is kinda sorta known as a senator, but most of the country knows little about him. Nikki Haley held important jobs as South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador, but had been out of the game for a couple of years. 

Debate 2020

Lecterns on a stage for a presidential debate, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

And Vivek Ramaswamy?

So to a large extent, most of the candidates will be introducing themselves to the public, while also trying to land punches against rivals on the stage, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It’s like playing Twister on national TV.

Whatever the size of the audience tonight, I have a handy way to gauge who made the strongest impression.

That would be the person whose clips are replayed most often over the following 24 to 48 hours. And if there’s a media consensus that so-and-so had the best night–which is unusual–that has an impact that grows over time.

In the first fall debate of 2012, there was wide agreement that Mitt Romney had bested Barack Obama. After two days of punditry, that view hardened into Romney wiping the floors with the Democratic president.

Outright victory may be elusive, but the media always need a good story line.

Howard Kurtz is the host of FOX News Channel's MediaBuzz (Sundays 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET). Based in Washington, D.C., he joined the network in July 2013 and regularly appears on Special Report with Bret Baier and other programs.