California school official denounces 'mixed-race' dad as a 'White male' for probing equity course: complaint

EXCLUSIVE – A California school official lashed out at a "mixed-race" father and called him a "White male" after he probed the school on its equity curriculum, an administrative complaint filed with the United Poway District Wednesday said.

The Californians for Equal Rights Foundation filed the complaint, which alleged that on two separate occasions the district was "engaged in unlawful discrimination against a parent seeking information and dialogues" about the curriculum at Del Norte High School.

On May 17, 2022, the parent questioned district officials on its equity program in a community Zoom meeting when an associate principal "shouted down the parent, urging the audience not to listen to ‘white male perspective,'" the complaint stated.

The father told Fox News Digital that he is "mixed race" and was insulted by the assumption of his heritage. He said his 5th great-grandfather was an escaped slave who fought for liberty during the Civil War in the Union's 127th Regiment of the United States Colored Infantry.

The second discrimination allegation regarded the parent's correspondence with the district from March-May 2022.

The associate superintendent, Carol Osborne, criticized the parent for "question[ing] the oppression of a Black woman" when he raised concerns about the district's equity curriculum during correspondence with the director of equity & improvement at the district, Dr. Shawntanet Jara.

The father requested empirical data to back up the district's use of "The Four I's of Oppression," a worksheet that discounts "reverse racism" because "[t]he oppressed group… does not have the power to enforce its prejudices, unlike the dominant group."

"The claims in the 4 I's curriculum are so sensationally negative that this curriculum needs to be reviewed immediately," the father said. He continued, referencing the worksheet, "Seriously, ‘white people are unconsciously oppressive’? Is there a study that I don't know about showing what's in the unconscious mind? Do you believe that white kids are unconsciously oppressive, and if so, what empirical evidence supports that?"

Dr. Jara told the parent, "I respect your perspective… One thing I have learned is that to ‘debate’ or ‘argue’ is futile so I'll just make a few statements."

"I’ve been hired because this district is committed to equity and inclusion," she said. "True healing, progress, and equality cannot happen without truth and equity. There is nothing but supporting data available so you can rest assured that our high school students have access to back up any facts about systemic racism and inequality in our country. You are welcome to share your concerns any time, but we remain invested in doing everything we can to make PUSD a district full of equitable learning environments… I want that for my two children and I want that for yours too."

The associate superintendent, Carol Osborne, then sent the parent an email stating, "Regarding your concerns with oppression and requests for data, I find this curious."

The next statement she included was the basis of the second allegation of discrimination in the complaint.

She added, "I was shocked that you questioned oppression to Dr. Jara, a Black woman. Her life experiences provide examples of oppression as do the experiences of thousands of African Americans and other people of color. I am confident your life experiences have been very different from Dr. Jara and would not reflect the oppression she has experienced."

Fox News Digital reached out to Dr. Jara and Osborne but did not receive a response.

"I truly hope that your daughter… is able to enroll in Ethnic Studies... I think the opportunity for you to learn with and from your daughter’s experience would be beneficial," Osborne told the parent in an email.

The district released a statement to Fox News Digital, which said, "Poway Unified School District staff have repeatedly met with the complainant and addressed the complainant’s concerns both in one-on-one meetings as well as in multiple public meeting forums."

It continued, "We welcome parent feedback and provide many opportunities for engagement for parents to express their perspectives as we all work toward the common goal of ensuring that all of our students feel included, safe, and a sense of belonging at our schools. Staff conducts all meetings and interactions with parents respectfully and according to professional standards."