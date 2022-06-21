Oregon 'BIPOC' teachers claims eye-rolling is an example of a 'harmful practice rooted in White supremacy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE – Oregon teachers at the Errol Hassell Elementary School sent school administrators an email claiming that eye-rolling directed at a principal, among other alleged actions they observed, is an example of a "harmful practice rooted in White supremacy" that is happening in the workplace.

The educators from the Beaverton School District said in an email on May 27 that they had become of aware of a "rumor" that Principal Cynthia Lam Moffett was on the chopping block.

"We believe that much of the resistance to Principal Moffett’s work… is a result of bias and targeted aggression. As BIPOC educators we have observed, experienced,and witnessed similar micro and macro aggressions," the email said. BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

The teachers included an extensive list of "micro and macro aggressions." Many of them were concerning the staff's responses to the principal. It said, "Staff members rolled their eyes during… meetings while Principal Moffett is speaking"

It continued, "Staff raised their voice and interrupted Principal Moffet during… meetings, and spoke in a disrespectful and aggressive manner."

The list also mentioned "aggressive" emails and "behaviors" over the school radio "towards BIPOC staff," and said that they were being "ignored and bothered."

The teachers said that "racial slurs were directed at Principal Moffett by a staff member" and that "White staff called a group of BIPOC staff a ‘gang.'"

"Some of the White staff members undermine the chain of command and go over BIPOC leaders and communicate directly to Patrick about issues that can be solved and are solved in-house"

"Principal Moffett is held responsible for… solving situations of racism in which she is a victim"

"Staff members protesting book club focused on dismantling… racial oppression"

"BIPOC feels uncomfortable in our building to the point that some of use are experiencing extreme anxiety because we feel unsafe… at our worksite."

"Our emotion and physical well-being has been impacted not only by these actions but also by the lack of response and support from district leadership."

"BIPOC staff is being called divisive for bringing up these issues and asking for support"

After listing out all their complaints, the teachers asked why they are being labeled "divisive" when they are trying to dismantle those "harmful practices rooted in White supremacy."

"The potential of losing an intentional culturally responsive leader is sending a chilling message to us as BIPOC staff [at] Erroll Hassel and across the district, that BIPOC educators and leaders that prioritize equitable practices will be tokenized, silenced, and pushed out. This situation is creating confusion and fear among us and it is leading us to question why we are not being heard and instead are being labeled as divisive when we are trying to dismantle harmful practices rooted in White supremacy," the email said.

The educators said, "We feel that the actions we have witnessed and experienced this year have greatly harmed us."

The teachers then demanded a confirmation that the principal was not going to be terminated, an investigation into the "biased and racial aggressions," as well as to stop staff members from "undermine[ing] Principal Moffett's authority and ignoring the chain of command by having direct access to the executive that supervises her."

Fox News Digital reached out to the school's administrators, the signatories, as well as the superintendent for comment but did not receive a response.