Dennis Rodman on NBA-China fallout: 'Politics with sports, it doesn't mix'

Retired basketball star Dennis Rodman discussed the NBA's stance toward China in the wake of controversy over the league's response to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Rodman told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday that politics and sports should be kept separate.

"I just look at it -- I think the NBA is a great sport around the world," he said. "NBA players have an obligation to do one thing -- it's to play sports. I think when you put politics with sports, it doesn't mix."

The 58-year-old former power forward, who played for the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons, told host Tucker Carlson athletes often are not well-informed on politics.

"I think that the fact when you put politics and sports [together], it seems to have a different twist on the sports world," he said. "I think that you just got to understand that we don't know too much about politics and I don't want to know too much about politics."

Carlson asked Rodman about the controversy surrounding Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who criticized a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey that expressed support for the Hong Kong demonstrators.

The former NBA star called the situation "difficult," but described James as a very smart man who has done good charitable works.

Rodman, who has traveled to North Korea to visit with that country's dictator leader Kim Jong Un -- who he considers a friend -- said many people in Asian countries love Americans and love American sports like basketball.

"Basketball is a very universal sport," he said.

On Tuesday, James attempted to clarify his position after his initial remarks calling Morey’s tweet “misinformed” were widely rebuked on social media.

"We're not politicians," said James, perhaps the league's most recognizable player.

The Los Angeles Times quoted James as saying that he didn’t “have a reaction” to the protests in Hong Kong and was only criticizing Morey's statement.

