Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Democrats reward violence, perpetuate vicious cycle: Rantz

Seattle radio host explained the vicious cycle of lawlessness on the left

By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Democrats reward violence: Rantz Video

Democrats reward violence: Rantz

Jason Rantz and Jeff Charles discuss threats from BLM leader if New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams returns to the 'old ways of policing' on 'Fox News Primetime.'

Radio host Jason Rantz said that Democrats have "rewarded" the crime and violence of Black Lives Matter rioters Thursday on "Fox News Primetime," thereby incentivizing bad behavior.

In New York City, "you had Democrats for months last year deciding to be OK with riots, with violence, with burning down buildings and destroying neighborhoods. And as a result of that, did a lot of people go to jail, did a lot of people get prosecuted? No. However, guess what did happen. We saw defunding of police in New York. We saw it happening all across the country; we actually rewarded that kind of behavior," he said.

"And so if you are the type of person who turns to violence and then you see you've been rewarded for it, no punishment whatsoever. Well, guess what, you're probably going to turn to that yet again when you might not get your way," Rantz warned.

BIDEN RELEASES 'GENDER EQUITY' PLAN THAT CALLS FOR ELIMINATING CASH BAIL

Rantz's comments follow those of New York BLM co-founder Hawk Newsome, who threatened "riots," "fire" and "bloodshed" if Mayor-elect Eric Adams puts plainclothes police officers back on the streets to combat the city's spike in violent crime.

"If [Adams' administration] think[s] that [it's] going to go back to the old ways of policing, then we are going to take to the streets again. There will be riots. There will be fire and there will be bloodshed," vowed Newsome after a meeting with the Mayor-elect Wednesday at Brooklyn Borough Hall.

Rantz cautioned that besides BLM, "Antifa lunatics" pose a threat to law and order as well.

  • Image 1 of 3

    Co-founder of the Greater New York chapter of Black Lives Matter Hawk Newsome speaking to other Black Lives Matter activists while outside Brooklyn Borough Hall on Wednesday before a meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams.  (Shawn Inglima/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams votes for himself as the next New York City mayor on Nov. 2, 2021, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.  (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 3

    An NYPD officer blocks the street by the Queensboro Bridge section during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 7, 2021. - After a forced break in 2020, the New York City Marathon is back on for its 50th edition, and with it the countless opportunities to run it for charity, an industry that has become a staple, and hopes to take off again after the pandemic. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Podcast host Jeff Charles reinforced that threatening violence "is not the way to address this situation" then addressed Newsome.

"When you use the word ‘bloodshed,’ whose blood do you think is going to be shed?," he asked. "Yeah, we already know the answer to that question is going to be people [who] look like you and [me], Hawk Newsome. It's going to be black men. I am sick of dead black bodies in the street, whether it's from the police or whether it's from violence in the community."

"…No more dead black bodies dying needlessly because people want to riot. This is not what we should be encouraging," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rantz added that police officers would be targeted too, which is a "huge concern" as police forces nationwide shrink due to the left's demonization of cops. He explained that since criminal charges don't "stick," they fail to deter "activists."

"…[T]he cops can make all the arrests that they want," he continued. "Unfortunately, you still need prosecutors and judges to put these people in jail, and they're not."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.