Shooting at California high school, 'male Asian suspect' in black at large, sheriffs say avoid area

A high school in California is on lockdown after reports of a shooting and possible injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said a "Male Asian suspect" wearing black clothing was last seen at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. The sheriff's office warned to "please avoid the area."

"Deputies on scene and still responding," the department tweeted. "Avoid the area Further information to follow."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.