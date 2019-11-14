Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

Shooting at California high school, 'male Asian suspect' in black at large, sheriffs say avoid area

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News

A high school in California is on lockdown after reports of a shooting and possible injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said a "Male Asian suspect" wearing black clothing was last seen at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. The sheriff's office warned to "please avoid the area."

"Deputies on scene and still responding," the department tweeted. "Avoid the area Further information to follow."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.