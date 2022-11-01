Deep-blue Washington no longer a Senate lock for Democrats: 'The groundswell is real'

A reliably blue Senate seat has begun shifting in the other direction, with Republican candidate Tiffany Smiley making gains against longtime Washington Democrat Sen. Patty Murray, with only days until the midterm election.

Murray, who has held the state's Senate seat since 1992, was originally projected to solidly win. New Fox News Power Rankings, however, show the vote has shifted from "Solid D to Likely D," with Smiley cutting into Murray's lead.

Smiley told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday that she is pulling Democratic voters because she’s connecting to them on common ground.

"These issues aren’t Democrat or Republican, they’re American issues," she told hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

WASHINGTON SENATE: MURRAY CALLS FOR GUN CONTROL AFTER BEING ACCUSED OF BEING SOFT ON CRIME DURING DEBATE

"I’m meeting with voters who did vote for Joe Biden and are voting for me."

Smiley said she’s heard from Democratic, independent and undecided voters who are excited to see someone new in the office.

"The groundswell is real. People are excited, they want change," she said.

She noted that her campaign has far out-fundraised her competitor, and she has seen hundreds of supporters attend her events and rallies. Her strategy, she said, is to focus on universally important issues.

FINAL COUNTDOWN: HERE'S WHAT'S AT STAKE IN NEXT WEEK'S MIDTERM ELECTIONS

"In every crowd, I say, ‘We are more alike than we are different.’ It is time for unity," she said. "This is about the future of our children in this country."

Smiley called out Murray for basing policies on a "tired" playbook from the Democratic Party that focuses on intentions rather than execution.

"We need to base policy on results," she said.

Smiley argued she is the candidate offering solutions. For example, she pushed for America’s energy independence while focusing on environmental protections.

She said her proposal to offer a clean-energy approach would immediately lower costs for American families.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So there are solutions. Senator Murray does not have them."

"This isn't just about Washington state. This is about the United States of America," she said. "We will send a shockwave all the way to Washington, D.C. for this great state."