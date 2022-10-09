Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every two years there seems to be a competitive race for U.S. Senate that emerges out of nowhere, one that wasn’t on anyone’s radar screen when the election cycle began.

This year’s sleeper campaign in Washington state between far-left Democrat Sen. Patty Murray, a five-term career Washington, D.C., politician, and first-time candidate Republican Tiffany Smiley is it.

Recent polling shows the decades-long liberal incumbent Murray polling below 50% despite her high name recognition against Smiley, who until recently was seen as a little known citizen-politician. Shockingly, the ballot test in two of these polls had Murray’s lead shrinking to just two and three points, respectively.

These results have Washington, D.C., buzzing with intrigue about what might be happening on the ground in the reliably Democrat stronghold of Washington in the Pacific Northwest.

To make matters worse for Murray, everyone agrees that Washington state had been turning a deeper shade of blue with each passing year. For example, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by a whopping 58% to 39% margin in the 2020 presidential election and Murray prevailed in her last re-election with a very comfortable 59% of the vote in 2016.

So Murray’s alarming slide in the polls could mean that Washington voters are finally poised to vote for a change in direction – and do so at the senior senator’s expense. Let’s face it, there are lots of reasons for Washingtonians to be sick and tired of what’s been happening right before their very eyes.

Over the past two years, America has watched in disbelief as the beautiful city of Seattle was overrun by rioting, violent crime, the defund police movement, and so-called "CHOP" zones. Sadly, 176 people have died of opioid overdoses in Seattle already this year. All the while, entrenched out-of-touch Democrats like Murray have joyfully plowed ahead with their failed socialist agenda in Washington, D.C.

Due to the Biden-Murray policies, gas prices in Washington stand at about $5.30 per gallon compared to $3.80 nationally, and skyrocketing inflation in the Evergreen State is making life exponentially more difficult for hardworking families. Headlines like, "Seattle area's high inflation rate will be an election issue," are a constant reminder that inflation in Seattle is above the national average and not going away anytime soon.

All of Biden’s irresponsible trillion-dollar spending bills could have been stopped by Murray if she had done the right thing by voting no. Voters in Washington are wondering when the falsely labeled Inflation Reduction Act will start reducing inflation.

Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley’s life story represents precisely the kind of political outsider Washington state needs in the U.S. Senate. She’s a mother and a nurse who became a strong advocate for our heroic veterans after her husband Scott lost his eyesight in a roadside bomb explosion while serving in Iraq in 2005.

Smiley’s meteoric rise in the polls comes as left-wing woke corporations in Washington are coming to Murray’s aid by attacking the Republican’s strong candidacy. The Seattle Times, Seattle Seahawks and Starbucks are all threatening Smiley for using their logos or likenesses in campaign ads that happen to be highly critical of life in Washington state due to the failed liberal policies of Murray on crime, drugs, the border and the cost of living.

The coordinated political moves by these powerful corporations are an appalling double standard. If a Democrat ally were using their logos in advertising this would certainly not be an issue – it has everything to do with Tiffany Smiley becoming the 51st Republican vote in the U.S. Senate. In today’s political climate, these ham-handed tactics might backfire miserably.

Smiley is right to alert the Federal Election Commission about what’s taking place in this highly contested Senate race. By actively trying to help Murray get re-elected, the Times, the Seahawks and Starbucks appear to be making illegal corporate in-kind contributions to Murray’s campaign. In the spirit of transparency, corporate executives should disclose any and all communications they’ve had with Murray, the state party, or Democrats in Washington, D.C. who are so desperate to cling to power.

With less than five weeks to go until the midterm elections, control of the U.S. Senate is up for grabs. In Tiffany Smiley, voters in Washington state have a candidate who will bring common sense and a breath of fresh air to Congress.

Career politicians like Patty Murray have put America in a deep hole and it will take outsiders with innovative ideas like Tiffany Smiley to get us back on the right track.

